Texas vs. Kansas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Texas vs. Kansas
Over/Under Insights
- Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points only two times this season.
- Kansas' games have gone over 62 points in three of eight chances this season.
- The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 11.1 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.
- Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 62 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.6 average total in Jayhawks games this season.
Texas Stats and Trends
- Texas has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- Texas has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Longhorns average 35.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (42.8).
- Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 42.8 points.
- The Longhorns collect 61.5 fewer yards per game (420.7) than the Jayhawks allow per outing (482.2).
- When Texas totals more than 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Longhorns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.
Kansas Stats and Trends
- Kansas has covered the spread once this year.
- The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.
- Kansas' games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
- This season the Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns give up (29.8).
- The Jayhawks average 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns give up per outing (438.6).
- The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).
Season Stats
|Texas
|Stats
|Kansas
35.8
Avg. Points Scored
15.1
29.8
Avg. Points Allowed
42.8
420.7
Avg. Total Yards
306.3
438.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
482.2
12
Giveaways
10
14
Takeaways
8