The Texas Longhorns (4-5, 0-0 Big 12) face a Big 12 matchup versus the Kansas Jayhawks (1-8, 0-0 Big 12).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texas vs. Kansas

Over/Under Insights

Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62 points only two times this season.

Kansas' games have gone over 62 points in three of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.9 points per game, 11.1 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 72.6 points per game, 10.6 more than this contest's over/under.

Longhorns games have an average total of 60.2 points this season, 1.8 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62 over/under in this game is 4.4 points above the 57.6 average total in Jayhawks games this season.

Texas Stats and Trends

Texas has four wins against the spread in nine games this year.

Texas has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Longhorns average 35.8 points per game, 7.0 fewer than the Jayhawks give up per matchup (42.8).

Texas is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 42.8 points.

The Longhorns collect 61.5 fewer yards per game (420.7) than the Jayhawks allow per outing (482.2).

When Texas totals more than 482.2 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Longhorns have turned the ball over four more times (12 total) than the Jayhawks have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Texas at SISportsbook.

Kansas Stats and Trends

Kansas has covered the spread once this year.

The Jayhawks have been underdogs by 30.5 points or more two times this year and covered the spread once.

Kansas' games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This season the Jayhawks put up 14.7 fewer points per game (15.1) than the Longhorns give up (29.8).

The Jayhawks average 132.3 fewer yards per game (306.3) than the Longhorns give up per outing (438.6).

The Jayhawks have turned the ball over 10 times, four fewer times than the Longhorns have forced turnovers (14).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats