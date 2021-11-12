The Texas State Bobcats (3-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Georgia Southern Eagles (2-7, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt foes at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas.

Odds for Texas State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Texas State and its opponents have gone over the current 53.5-point total in four of nine games this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 53.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 10.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 65.2 points per game, 11.7 more than this contest's over/under.

The Bobcats and their opponents have scored an average of 57.6 points per game in 2021, 4.1 more than Saturday's total.

The 54.1 PPG average total in Eagles games this season is 0.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Texas State Stats and Trends

Texas State is 5-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Bobcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

This year, the Bobcats average 9.4 fewer points per game (22.4) than the Eagles allow (31.8).

Texas State is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall this season when the team records more than 31.8 points.

The Bobcats rack up 348.4 yards per game, 112.7 fewer yards than the 461.1 the Eagles allow per contest.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 18 times this season, 12 more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (6).

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 3-5-0 this season.

The Eagles have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in seven chances).

Georgia Southern has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this season (four times over eight games with a set point total).

This year the Eagles average 12.8 fewer points per game (20.6) than the Bobcats give up (33.4).

The Eagles rack up 359.6 yards per game, 65.2 fewer yards than the 424.8 the Bobcats allow.

When Georgia Southern picks up over 424.8 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over 13 times this season, two more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (11).

Season Stats