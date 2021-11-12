Bookmakers have posted plenty of player prop bet markets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Travis Kelce, who takes to the field at 8:20 PM ET broadcast on NBC. AFC West opponents square off in Week 10 when Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce has 54 catches on 79 targets for 628 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 69.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 20.9% of the 378 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs, who rank 13th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.3% of the time while running the football 36.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Kelce is averaging 117.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Raiders, 41.0 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (76.5).

Kelce has caught a touchdown pass in every matchup versus the Raiders, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Raiders date back to 2016.

The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.5 passing TDs conceded per game, the Raiders defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Kelce was targeted eight times, totaling 68 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Kelce has also added 16 grabs for 160 yards and one touchdown during his last three games. He was targeted 26 times and put up 53.3 receiving yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

