Publish date:
Tulsa vs. Tulane College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane
Over/Under Insights
- Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of eight games this season.
- In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.
- Saturday's total is 4.4 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 68.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.0 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 56.0, 0.5 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.
Tulsa Stats and Trends
- In Tulsa's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
- Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).
- The Golden Hurricane put up 14.0 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave surrender (37.9).
- The Golden Hurricane average 437.8 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 453.9 the Green Wave give up per outing.
- In games that Tulsa totals over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).
Tulane Stats and Trends
- Tulane is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.
- Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Green Wave put up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.6).
- Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.
- The Green Wave collect just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (395.3).
- Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up more than 395.3 yards.
- The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).
Season Stats
|Tulsa
|Stats
|Tulane
23.9
Avg. Points Scored
27.2
30.6
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
437.8
Avg. Total Yards
375.4
395.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
453.9
15
Giveaways
20
13
Takeaways
9