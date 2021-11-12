AAC foes will clash when the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-6, 0-0 AAC) meet the Tulane Green Wave (1-8, 0-0 AAC).

Odds for Tulsa vs. Tulane

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in four of eight games this season.

In 66.7% of Tulane's games this season (6/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

Saturday's total is 4.4 points higher than the combined 51.1 PPG average of the two teams.

The 68.5 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 13.0 more than the 55.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Golden Hurricane games this season is 56.0, 0.5 points more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

In 2021, games involving the Green Wave have averaged a total of 63.7 points, 8.2 more than the set total in this contest.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

In Tulsa's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Golden Hurricane have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Tulsa's games this year have gone over the total in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The Golden Hurricane put up 14.0 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Green Wave surrender (37.9).

The Golden Hurricane average 437.8 yards per game, only 16.1 fewer than the 453.9 the Green Wave give up per outing.

In games that Tulsa totals over 453.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over 15 times, six more than the Green Wave's takeaways (9).

Tulane Stats and Trends

Tulane is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Green Wave are 3-3 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this year.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Green Wave put up 3.4 fewer points per game (27.2) than the Golden Hurricane surrender (30.6).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it records more than 30.6 points.

The Green Wave collect just 19.9 fewer yards per game (375.4) than the Golden Hurricane allow per matchup (395.3).

Tulane is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up more than 395.3 yards.

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 20 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Hurricane have forced (13).

Season Stats