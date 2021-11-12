Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

Tyler Lockett has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) square off in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Lockett has caught 41 passes on 58 targets for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.4 yards per game.
  • Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
  • With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.9% of the time while running the football 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Against the Packers, Lockett has averaged 64 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Lockett, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
  • This week Lockett will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.7 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Lockett was targeted 13 times, picking up 142 yards on 12 receptions.
  • Lockett's 16 catches have led to 189 yards (63.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 23 times.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

58

26.4%

41

579

3

3

15.0%

D.K. Metcalf

56

25.5%

39

580

8

8

40.0%

Freddie Swain

24

10.9%

16

169

2

2

10.0%

Gerald Everett

17

7.7%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

