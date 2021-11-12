Tyler Lockett has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. Lockett's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) square off in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Lockett has caught 41 passes on 58 targets for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.4 yards per game.

Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.9% of the time while running the football 47.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Against the Packers, Lockett has averaged 64 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Lockett, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

This week Lockett will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.7 yards allowed per game).

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Lockett was targeted 13 times, picking up 142 yards on 12 receptions.

Lockett's 16 catches have led to 189 yards (63.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 23 times.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 58 26.4% 41 579 3 3 15.0% D.K. Metcalf 56 25.5% 39 580 8 8 40.0% Freddie Swain 24 10.9% 16 169 2 2 10.0% Gerald Everett 17 7.7% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

