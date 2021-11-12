Publish date:
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Lockett has caught 41 passes on 58 targets for 579 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 72.4 yards per game.
- Lockett has been the target of 58 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 26.4% of the target share.
- With three targets in the red zone this season, Lockett has been on the receiving end of 15.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.9% of the time while running the football 47.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Against the Packers, Lockett has averaged 64 receiving yards per game in his four career matchups, 4.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Lockett, in four matchups, had a touchdown catch once. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- This week Lockett will face the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense (227.7 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Lockett was targeted 13 times, picking up 142 yards on 12 receptions.
- Lockett's 16 catches have led to 189 yards (63.0 per game) over his last three outings. He was targeted 23 times.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
58
26.4%
41
579
3
3
15.0%
D.K. Metcalf
56
25.5%
39
580
8
8
40.0%
Freddie Swain
24
10.9%
16
169
2
2
10.0%
Gerald Everett
17
7.7%
14
135
1
2
10.0%
