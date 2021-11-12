Before Tyreek Hill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC West opponents play in Week 10 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (5-3) at Allegiant Stadium.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) are a team high. He has 68 catches (101 targets) and six touchdowns.

Hill has been the target of 101 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season, or 26.7% of the target share.

Hill (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Hill's 90 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In two matchups, Hill has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Raiders.

The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Raiders' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Hill was targeted 11 times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions.

Hill has also contributed with 180 yards on 22 grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 38 times and averaged 60.0 receiving yards per game.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 101 26.7% 68 772 6 11 22.9% Travis Kelce 79 20.9% 54 628 5 7 14.6% Mecole Hardman 53 14.0% 38 372 1 9 18.8% Byron Pringle 25 6.6% 18 255 2 1 2.1%

