Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Kansas City vs. Las Vegas
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's 772 receiving yards (85.8 per game) are a team high. He has 68 catches (101 targets) and six touchdowns.
- Hill has been the target of 101 of his team's 378 passing attempts this season, or 26.7% of the target share.
- Hill (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 22.9% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 63.3% passing plays and 36.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 13th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Hill's 90 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Raiders are 16.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In two matchups, Hill has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Raiders.
- The 220.8 passing yards the Raiders give up per game makes them the NFL's fourth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Raiders' defense is sixth in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Hill was targeted 11 times, totaling 37 yards on four receptions.
- Hill has also contributed with 180 yards on 22 grabs and one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 38 times and averaged 60.0 receiving yards per game.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
101
26.7%
68
772
6
11
22.9%
Travis Kelce
79
20.9%
54
628
5
7
14.6%
Mecole Hardman
53
14.0%
38
372
1
9
18.8%
Byron Pringle
25
6.6%
18
255
2
1
2.1%
