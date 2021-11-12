Publish date:
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA's games this season have gone over 57 points six of nine times.
- Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.1 points above the 53.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 8.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- In UCLA's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
- The Bruins put up 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes give up per outing (25.7).
- UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
- The Bruins rack up only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (408.8).
- When UCLA piles up more than 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (7).
Colorado Stats and Trends
- In Colorado's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Buffaloes have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 17 points or more.
- Colorado has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- This season the Buffaloes rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).
- Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 28.2 points.
- The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
- This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Colorado
32.2
Avg. Points Scored
19.1
28.2
Avg. Points Allowed
25.7
415.7
Avg. Total Yards
266.7
395.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.8
9
Giveaways
6
14
Takeaways
7