November 12, 2021
UCLA vs. Colorado College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Pac-12 foes will do battle when the UCLA Bruins (5-4, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Colorado Buffaloes (3-6, 0-0 Pac-12) at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Odds for UCLA vs. Colorado

Over/Under Insights

  • UCLA's games this season have gone over 57 points six of nine times.
  • Colorado and its opponents have combined to score more than 57 points in two games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.3, is 5.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.1 points above the 53.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Bruins games this season feature an average total of 61.7 points, a number 4.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Buffaloes have averaged a total of 48.9 points, 8.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In UCLA's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Bruins won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 17 points or more.
  • UCLA's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).
  • The Bruins put up 32.2 points per game, 6.5 more than the Buffaloes give up per outing (25.7).
  • UCLA is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.7 points.
  • The Bruins rack up only 6.9 more yards per game (415.7) than the Buffaloes give up per contest (408.8).
  • When UCLA piles up more than 408.8 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • This year, the Bruins have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Buffaloes' takeaways (7).
  • In Colorado's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Buffaloes have won against the spread in each of their two games as an underdog of 17 points or more.
  • Colorado has hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities this season (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This season the Buffaloes rack up 9.1 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bruins surrender (28.2).
  • Colorado is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team records more than 28.2 points.
  • The Buffaloes rack up 266.7 yards per game, 128.3 fewer yards than the 395.0 the Bruins allow.
  • This year the Buffaloes have six turnovers, eight fewer than the Bruins have takeaways (14).
Season Stats

UCLAStatsColorado

32.2

Avg. Points Scored

19.1

28.2

Avg. Points Allowed

25.7

415.7

Avg. Total Yards

266.7

395.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

408.8

9

Giveaways

6

14

Takeaways

7