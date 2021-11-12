Sun Belt foes will do battle when the UL Monroe Warhawks (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in Monroe, Georgia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UL Monroe vs. Arkansas State

Over/Under Insights

UL Monroe has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in three of nine games this season.

In 50% of Arkansas State's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 66.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 47.9, is 18.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 79.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 12.8 more than the 66.5 total in this contest.

The Warhawks and their opponents score an average of 54.0 points per game, 12.5 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 66.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Red Wolves games this season.

UL Monroe Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UL Monroe is 4-5-0 this year.

This season, the Warhawks won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

UL Monroe's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Warhawks score 21.9 points per game, 21.1 fewer than the Red Wolves give up per outing (43.0).

The Warhawks average 222.4 fewer yards per game (325.9) than the Red Wolves allow per matchup (548.3).

This year, the Warhawks have 11 turnovers, one fewer than the Red Wolves have takeaways (12).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UL Monroe at SISportsbook.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

The Red Wolves are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 3 points or more this season.

Arkansas State has gone over the point total in 37.5% of its opportunities this year (three times over eight games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves rack up 10.3 fewer points per game (26.0) than the Warhawks allow (36.3).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 36.3 points.

The Red Wolves rack up 384.8 yards per game, 70.3 fewer yards than the 455.1 the Warhawks give up.

When Arkansas State totals more than 455.1 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Warhawks have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats