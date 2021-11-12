Publish date:
Utah vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Utah vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of eight games this season.
- Arizona's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is 2.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 54 total in this game is two points higher than the 52 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Utah Stats and Trends
- In Utah's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Utah has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (six times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Utes put up 35.4 points per game, 6.8 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (28.6).
- Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.
- The Utes collect 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (356.1).
- Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 356.1 yards.
- This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.
- This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.
- Arizona's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Wildcats rack up 16 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Utes surrender (23.2).
- The Wildcats average only 4.7 more yards per game (352.3) than the Utes allow (347.6).
- Arizona is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team amasses over 347.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Utes have forced (12).
Season Stats
|Utah
|Stats
|Arizona
35.4
Avg. Points Scored
16
23.2
Avg. Points Allowed
28.6
434.7
Avg. Total Yards
352.3
347.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.1
11
Giveaways
20
12
Takeaways
6