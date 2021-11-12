Pac-12 opponents will meet when the Utah Utes (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) meet the Arizona Wildcats (1-8, 0-0 Pac-12).

Odds for Utah vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Utah and its opponents have gone over the current 54-point total in six of eight games this season.

Arizona's games have gone over 54 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.6 points higher than the combined 51.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to surrender 51.8 points per game, 2.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Utes and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 1.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 54 total in this game is two points higher than the 52 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Utah Stats and Trends

In Utah's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Utah has hit the over in 75% of its opportunities this year (six times in eight games with a set point total).

The Utes put up 35.4 points per game, 6.8 more than the Wildcats allow per outing (28.6).

Utah is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 28.6 points.

The Utes collect 78.6 more yards per game (434.7) than the Wildcats give up per matchup (356.1).

Utah is 4-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team churns out over 356.1 yards.

This year, the Utes have turned the ball over 11 times, five more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This year, the Wildcats won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 24 points or more.

Arizona's games this season have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Wildcats rack up 16 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Utes surrender (23.2).

The Wildcats average only 4.7 more yards per game (352.3) than the Utes allow (347.6).

Arizona is 3-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall when the team amasses over 347.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Utes have forced (12).

Season Stats