Publish date:
UTEP vs. North Texas College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas
Over/Under Insights
- UTEP and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.
- North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of eight games this season.
- Saturday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 0.6 points above the 54.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 55-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 62.3 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.
UTEP Stats and Trends
- In UTEP's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.
- The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.
- UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Miners rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green surrender (31.4).
- The Miners rack up 391.7 yards per game, only 2.2 fewer than the 393.9 the Mean Green give up per outing.
- When UTEP amasses more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Mean Green's takeaways (13).
North Texas Stats and Trends
- North Texas is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.
- The Mean Green are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.
- North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
- The Mean Green put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners allow (23.0).
- North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.
- The Mean Green average 96.6 more yards per game (421.7) than the Miners allow (325.1).
- North Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team totals more than 325.1 yards.
- This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Miners' takeaways (13).
Season Stats
|UTEP
|Stats
|North Texas
24.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.4
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
31.4
391.7
Avg. Total Yards
421.7
325.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
393.9
17
Giveaways
14
13
Takeaways
13