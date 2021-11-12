C-USA opponents will do battle when the UTEP Miners (6-3, 0-0 C-USA) face the North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 0-0 C-USA) at Apogee Stadium in Denton, Texas.

Odds for UTEP vs. North Texas

Over/Under Insights

UTEP and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only twice this year.

North Texas has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of eight games this season.

Saturday's total is 4.9 points higher than the combined 50.1 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 0.6 points above the 54.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Miners and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 2.6 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 55-point over/under for this game is 7.3 points below the 62.3 points per game average total in Mean Green games this season.

UTEP Stats and Trends

In UTEP's nine games this year, it has six wins against the spread.

The Miners are 3-0 ATS when favored by 1 point or more this season.

UTEP's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

This year, the Miners rack up 6.7 fewer points per game (24.7) than the Mean Green surrender (31.4).

The Miners rack up 391.7 yards per game, only 2.2 fewer than the 393.9 the Mean Green give up per outing.

When UTEP amasses more than 393.9 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Miners have turned the ball over 17 times, four more than the Mean Green's takeaways (13).

North Texas Stats and Trends

North Texas is 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green are 4-3 ATS when underdogs by 1 point or more this season.

North Texas' games this year have hit the over in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Mean Green put up just 2.4 more points per game (25.4) than the Miners allow (23.0).

North Texas is 4-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.0 points.

The Mean Green average 96.6 more yards per game (421.7) than the Miners allow (325.1).

North Texas is 4-2 against the spread and 2-5 overall when the team totals more than 325.1 yards.

This season the Mean Green have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Miners' takeaways (13).

Season Stats