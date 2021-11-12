Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

UTSA vs. Southern Miss College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

C-USA rivals will meet when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

  • UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.
  • Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.
  • Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • In UTSA's nine games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.
  • The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33 points or more.
  • UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Roadrunners put up 9.7 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (30.2).
  • UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.2 points.
  • The Roadrunners average 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (364.4).
  • UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 364.4 yards.
  • This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (12).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UTSA at SISportsbook.
  • Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this season.
  • This year, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 33 points or more.
  • Southern Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Golden Eagles average 13.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Roadrunners allow (19.2).
  • The Golden Eagles collect 252.0 yards per game, 85.0 fewer yards than the 337.0 the Roadrunners allow.
  • In games that Southern Miss picks up more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Roadrunners have forced a turnover (17) this season.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

UTSAStatsSouthern Miss

39.9

Avg. Points Scored

13.7

19.2

Avg. Points Allowed

30.2

454.6

Avg. Total Yards

252.0

337.0

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

364.4

7

Giveaways

22

17

Takeaways

12