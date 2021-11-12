C-USA rivals will meet when the No. 15 UTSA Roadrunners (9-0, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-8, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for UTSA vs. Southern Miss

Over/Under Insights

UTSA and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in five of nine games (55.6%) this season.

Southern Miss has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 53.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 49.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.1 fewer than the 54.5 total in this contest.

Roadrunners games this season feature an average total of 59.7 points, a number 5.2 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 49.1 points, 5.4 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UTSA Stats and Trends

In UTSA's nine games this season, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Roadrunners covered the spread in their only game when favored by 33 points or more.

UTSA's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 44.4% of its opportunities (four times in nine games with a set point total).

This year, the Roadrunners put up 9.7 more points per game (39.9) than the Golden Eagles give up (30.2).

UTSA is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 30.2 points.

The Roadrunners average 90.2 more yards per game (454.6) than the Golden Eagles give up per contest (364.4).

UTSA is 8-1 against the spread and 9-0 overall when the team churns out more than 364.4 yards.

This year, the Roadrunners have seven turnovers, five fewer than the Golden Eagles have takeaways (12).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has covered the spread one time this season.

This year, the Golden Eagles are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 33 points or more.

Southern Miss' games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Golden Eagles average 13.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer than the Roadrunners allow (19.2).

The Golden Eagles collect 252.0 yards per game, 85.0 fewer yards than the 337.0 the Roadrunners allow.

In games that Southern Miss picks up more than 337.0 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over five more times (22 total) than the Roadrunners have forced a turnover (17) this season.

Season Stats