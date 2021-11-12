Skip to main content
November 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

ACC foes will do battle when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

  • Virginia Tech and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
  • Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 11.5 more than the set total in this contest.
  • In Virginia Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
  • Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • This year, the Hokies rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils allow (35.6).
  • The Hokies average 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils give up per outing.
  • This year, the Hokies have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (13).
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Virginia Tech at SISportsbook.
  • Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.
  • Duke's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
  • This year the Blue Devils score 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies surrender (21.8).
  • Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
  • The Blue Devils rack up 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up (375.9).
  • When Duke amasses more than 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

Virginia TechStatsDuke

21.7

Avg. Points Scored

25.0

21.8

Avg. Points Allowed

35.6

337.1

Avg. Total Yards

445.0

375.9

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

490.7

9

Giveaways

17

11

Takeaways

13