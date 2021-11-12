ACC foes will do battle when the Virginia Tech Hokies (4-5, 0-0 ACC) meet the Duke Blue Devils (3-6, 0-0 ACC) at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke

Over/Under Insights

Virginia Tech and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under.

The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 11.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Virginia Tech Stats and Trends

In Virginia Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.

Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

This year, the Hokies rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils allow (35.6).

The Hokies average 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils give up per outing.

This year, the Hokies have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (13).

Duke Stats and Trends

Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.

Duke's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year the Blue Devils score 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies surrender (21.8).

Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.

The Blue Devils rack up 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up (375.9).

When Duke amasses more than 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).

Season Stats