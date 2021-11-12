Publish date:
Virginia Tech vs. Duke College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Virginia Tech vs. Duke
Over/Under Insights
- Virginia Tech and its opponents have scored at least 51 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.
- Duke and its opponents have combined to score more than 51 points in seven of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 46.7 points per game, 4.3 less than the total in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 57.4 points per game, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Hokies and their opponents have scored an average of 52.7 points per game in 2021, 1.7 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 62.5 points, 11.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Virginia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Virginia Tech's nine games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- This season, the Hokies have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 11.5 points or more.
- Virginia Tech's games this year have hit the over two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
- This year, the Hokies rack up 13.9 fewer points per game (21.7) than the Blue Devils allow (35.6).
- The Hokies average 337.1 yards per game, 153.6 fewer yards than the 490.7 the Blue Devils give up per outing.
- This year, the Hokies have nine turnovers, four fewer than the Blue Devils have takeaways (13).
Duke Stats and Trends
- Duke is 4-5-0 against the spread this year.
- The Blue Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 11.5 points or more in three chances.
- Duke's games this season have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- This year the Blue Devils score 3.2 more points per game (25.0) than the Hokies surrender (21.8).
- Duke is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.8 points.
- The Blue Devils rack up 69.1 more yards per game (445.0) than the Hokies give up (375.9).
- When Duke amasses more than 375.9 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
- This year the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 17 times, six more than the Hokies' takeaways (11).
Season Stats
|Virginia Tech
|Stats
|Duke
21.7
Avg. Points Scored
25.0
21.8
Avg. Points Allowed
35.6
337.1
Avg. Total Yards
445.0
375.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
490.7
9
Giveaways
17
11
Takeaways
13