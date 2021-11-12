ACC opponents will do battle when the No. 13 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-1, 0-0 ACC) meet the No. 21 NC State Wolf Pack (7-2, 0-0 ACC) at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Odds for Wake Forest vs. NC State

Over/Under Insights

Wake Forest has combined with its opponents to score more than 66.5 points in four of nine games this season.

NC State and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 66.5 points in a game this season.

Saturday's total is 9.3 points lower than the two team's combined 75.8 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 43.7 points per game, 22.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Demon Deacons games this season is 64.6, 1.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 66.5 .

The 66.5 over/under in this game is 12.9 points higher than the 53.6 average total in Wolf Pack games this season.

Wake Forest Stats and Trends

In Wake Forest's nine games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Demon Deacons have an ATS record of 4-3 in their seven games as a favorite of 2 points or more so far this season.

Wake Forest's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Demon Deacons rack up 28.7 more points per game (44.7) than the Wolf Pack allow (16.0).

Wake Forest is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 16.0 points.

The Demon Deacons rack up 187.4 more yards per game (508.8) than the Wolf Pack give up per matchup (321.4).

In games that Wake Forest picks up more than 321.4 yards, the team is 5-4 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Wolf Pack have forced (10).

NC State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, NC State is 6-3-0 this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2 points or more.

NC State has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wolf Pack average 31.1 points per game, 3.4 more than the Demon Deacons allow (27.7).

When NC State puts up more than 27.7 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Wolf Pack collect 21.2 fewer yards per game (414.7) than the Demon Deacons give up per matchup (435.9).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team amasses more than 435.9 yards.

This year the Wolf Pack have seven turnovers, 11 fewer than the Demon Deacons have takeaways (18).

Season Stats