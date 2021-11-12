NFL Week 10 Bets, Odds and Staff Picks: Rams Sweep Across the Board

The NFL reminded us how cruel it can be in Week 9, as seven of the big favorites failed to cover the spread as we outlined earlier in the week in our Betting Recap.

As always, it was a very busy week in the NFL. Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Rams and gives Matthew Stafford the best trio of wide receivers in the league. While it’s obvious Los Angeles is all-in on winning the Super Bowl this year, don’t expect its odds to win the Lombardi Trophy to jump just because they signed a wide receiver as SI Sportsbook still has them listed behind the Cardinals, Bills, and Buccaneers.

In other news, Cam Newton returned to where it all started for the 2015 MVP by signing with Carolina to replace Sam Darnold, who is out for the foreseeable future.

Aaron Rodgers is expected back after his battle with COVID-19, and Russell Wilson returns after missing the last month with a broken bone in his hand.

Each week we highlight the similarities and disparities among our analysts' picks before diving into each of our best bets.

Week 10 Bets we agree:

There’s never been an instance where ALL of our writers are on the same team. That changes this week as we are ALL OVER the Rams laying the points

Two of our analysts are taking the Buccaneers at -9.5 against Washington.

Two writers are banking on the Chiefs to cover the 2.5 points over the Raiders.

Week 10 Bets we disagree

The biggest disparity this week is between the Saints and Titans. Three of us are grabbing Tennessee at -3, while Frank Tadeo is taking the Saints and the points and Richard Johnson boldly calls for an outright upset by taking the Saints on the Moneyline (+125).

Three of us who like the Vikings (+3) but, once again, Taddeo finds himself on the opposite end of the popular pick by taking the Chargers laying three.

Taddeo and Johnson are on opposite ends of the Cowboys-Falcons game.

Two of us are banking on a rebound for the Bills, while Taddeo thinks the 12.5 points is too much for Buffalo to cover against an AFC East rival.

Jen Piacenti is taking the Packers -3.5, but two of our other writers are grabbing the points with Seattle.

While I like our team to be more aligned on picks as it gives more of a clear picture of who to bet on, each writer has their own feelings and opinions about these spreads and teams as clearly just outline above.

Week 10 Best Bets

Here's our criteria for picking games:

• All odds from SI Sportsbook

Each analyst must pick five games

• Three of the bets must be against the spread or over/under

• The remaining two picks (if all five aren't ATS or O/U) can be on the moneyline (but at least one of those picks must be on an underdog)

• We believe transparency is paramount in the world of sports betting, which is why we entrust Sharp Rank to keep track of all our picks/performance

Jen Piacenti’s Best Bet: Rams -4

This means we could get to see Von Miller on the field with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Leonard Floyd vs…Jimmy Garappolo and the rest of the fumbling and bumbling football team in San Francisco. Los Angeles leads the league in 3rd down conversions at 50.6%, while San Francisco is far behind at 33.3%. The Rams have 23 passing touchdowns this year (second-most in the league), while the 49ers have 11. The Rams average 29 points per game, the Niners average 23. These teams are trending in opposite directions, and the Rams surely need to make a statement after last week’s loss. They win this by more than a field goal. Jen’s Season Record: 32-23

Casey Olson’s Best Bet: Rams -4

There seems to be some internal excitement as the Rams further boost their roster with the addition on OBJ. That, coupled with the hunger to bounce back after the dreadful showing against the Titans last week, should lead to a very motivated squad visiting the 49ers. The 49ers are oddly 0-4 at home this season, while the Rams are 4-0 while on the road. Last week, the 49ers allowed the Cardinals to come in and run up 437 yards and 31 points, and we could see something similar with a pretty banged-up squad on both sides of the ball. I’ll take the road favorite. Casey’s Season Record: 26-21-1

Richard Johnson’s Best Bet: Saints Moneyline (+125)

I know it's a narrative that nobody respects the Titans, but with an offense like they put out last Sunday I have no reason to respect the Titans. This time around, I don't think they'll get two pick sixes to help their cause. Saints outright. Richard’s Season Record: 16-28-1

Frank Taddeo’s Best Bet: Chiefs -2.5

This play is more a fade of the Raiders, who looked flat last week against the Giants due to all of the off-the-field issues. The Chiefs have been difficult to trust versus the number, posting a 9-16 ATS (36%) mark over their last 13 regular season games. However, Kansas City has won eight of the last 10 match-ups SU against the Raiders, while posting a 6-4 ATS mark. The Chiefs are 4-1 SU and 3-2 ATS on the road against the Raiders in the last five matchups. Let's back Patrick Mahomes at the discounted price of less than a field goal under the lights in Sin City on Sunday Night football. Frank’s Season Record: 19-31

Will Laws' Best Bet: Rams -3.5

Los Angeles has lost four straight to its division rivals from the Bay Area, but none of those losses occurred with Matthew Stafford under center. Home-field advantage hasn't done much this season for the 49ers, who are 0–4 ATS at home. I don't expect that to change against Los Angeles, which should get a lift from the expected debut of Von Miller (but probably not Odell Beckham Jr., who likely needs another week learning the playbook of his new team). The star-studded Rams are on a different level than the 49ers this season and will be looking to win big over their division rivals, especially after a wake-up call against Tennessee last week in which Stafford made a couple of uncharacteristic mistakes and Los Angeles committed 12 penalties for 115 yards. Clean up those mistakes and L.A. should win this NFC West matchup by a decent margin, as it's hard to expect a similar bounce-back performance from a 49ers defense that was just torched by Colt McCoy. Will's Season Record: 9-7

Bill Enright’s Best Bet: Titans -3

Tennessee is the hottest team in the league. The Titans destroyed the Chiefs, beat the Bills, and took down the Rams. They're still not getting respect from the Sportsbook or the public. Favored by a field goal at home against Trevor Siemian? Titans are 7-2 against the spread and the Saints haven’t covered the spread when listed as a three point underdog on the road. Bill’s Season Record: 27-24-1

