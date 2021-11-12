Publish date:
Western Kentucky vs. Rice College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice
Over/Under Insights
- Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in six of eight games this season.
- Rice's games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 60.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.
- The 65.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.8 more than the 61.5 total in this contest.
- The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.4 points above Saturday's total of 61.5.
- The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
Western Kentucky Stats and Trends
- Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.
- The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.
- Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).
- The Hilltoppers put up 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls give up per outing (35.9).
- Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.9 points.
- The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls give up per matchup (415.1).
- In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .
Rice Stats and Trends
- So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.
- The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 18 points or more (in three chances).
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).
- The Owls average 10.1 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Hilltoppers surrender (29.4).
- Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.4 points.
- The Owls collect 85.9 fewer yards per game (337.0) than the Hilltoppers give up (422.9).
- In games that Rice totals more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Owls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 17 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Western Kentucky
|Stats
|Rice
41.3
Avg. Points Scored
19.3
29.4
Avg. Points Allowed
35.9
513.4
Avg. Total Yards
337.0
422.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
415.1
9
Giveaways
15
17
Takeaways
11