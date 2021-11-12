The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-4, 0-0 C-USA) have a C-USA matchup versus the Rice Owls (3-6, 0-0 C-USA).

Odds for Western Kentucky vs. Rice

Over/Under Insights

Western Kentucky and its opponents have combined to score more than 61.5 points in six of eight games this season.

Rice's games have gone over 61.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.6 points per game, 0.9 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 65.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.8 more than the 61.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Hilltoppers games this season is 66.9, 5.4 points above Saturday's total of 61.5.

The 50.8 PPG average total in Owls games this season is 10.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Western Kentucky has five wins against the spread in nine games this year.

The Hilltoppers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.

Western Kentucky's games this year have gone over the total in five out of eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Hilltoppers put up 41.3 points per game, 5.4 more than the Owls give up per outing (35.9).

Western Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 35.9 points.

The Hilltoppers rack up 98.3 more yards per game (513.4) than the Owls give up per matchup (415.1).

In games that Western Kentucky amasses over 415.1 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Hilltoppers have nine giveaways this season, while the Owls have 11 takeaways .

Rice Stats and Trends

So far this year Rice has two wins against the spread.

The Owls have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 18 points or more (in three chances).

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in six out of nine opportunities (66.7%).

The Owls average 10.1 fewer points per game (19.3) than the Hilltoppers surrender (29.4).

Rice is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.4 points.

The Owls collect 85.9 fewer yards per game (337.0) than the Hilltoppers give up (422.9).

In games that Rice totals more than 422.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Owls have 15 giveaways this season, while the Hilltoppers have 17 takeaways .

Season Stats