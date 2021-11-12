Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.
- Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.
- The 41.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.4 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.
- Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 41-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- In Wisconsin's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.
- The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Badgers average 25.2 points per game, comparable to the 26 per outing the Wildcats allow.
- When Wisconsin scores more than 26 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Badgers rack up 377.7 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Wildcats give up per matchup.
- Wisconsin is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 413.9 yards.
- This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.
- Northwestern has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Wildcats average 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 15.4 the Badgers give up.
- When Northwestern records more than 15.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
- The Wildcats rack up 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers give up (213.8).
- In games that Northwestern piles up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.
- The Wildcats have 15 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 15 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Northwestern
25.2
Avg. Points Scored
18.2
15.4
Avg. Points Allowed
26
377.7
Avg. Total Yards
341.7
213.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
413.9
18
Giveaways
15
15
Takeaways
12