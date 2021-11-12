The No. 20 Wisconsin Badgers (6-3, 0-0 Big Ten) have a Big Ten matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats (3-6, 0-0 Big Ten).

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in five of nine games this season.

The two teams combine to average 43.4 points per game, 2.4 more than the total in this contest.

The 41.4 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 0.4 more than the 41 over/under in this contest.

Badgers games this season feature an average total of 42.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 41-point total for this game is 5.7 points below the 46.7 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

In Wisconsin's nine games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Badgers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 24.5 points or more.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Badgers average 25.2 points per game, comparable to the 26 per outing the Wildcats allow.

When Wisconsin scores more than 26 points, it is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Badgers rack up 377.7 yards per game, 36.2 fewer yards than the 413.9 the Wildcats give up per matchup.

Wisconsin is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team churns out over 413.9 yards.

This year, the Badgers have turned the ball over 18 times, six more than the Wildcats' takeaways (12).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has played nine games, with three wins against the spread.

Northwestern has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Wildcats average 18.2 points per game, comparable to the 15.4 the Badgers give up.

When Northwestern records more than 15.4 points, it is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Wildcats rack up 127.9 more yards per game (341.7) than the Badgers give up (213.8).

In games that Northwestern piles up over 213.8 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 3-6 overall.

The Wildcats have 15 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats