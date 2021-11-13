In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown has 40 catches (65 targets) and paces the Titans with 551 receiving yards (61.2 ypg) plus three touchdowns.

So far this season, 22.3% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.

Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Brown had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Saints, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).

Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Saints.

This week Brown will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (288.9 yards allowed per game).

The Saints have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Rams last week, Brown was targeted 11 times and picked up 42 yards on five receptions.

Brown has caught 23 passes (31 targets) for 330 yards (110.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 65 22.3% 40 551 3 6 14.6% Julio Jones 31 10.6% 21 336 0 4 9.8% Jeremy McNichols 30 10.3% 24 214 1 2 4.9% Chester Rogers 23 7.9% 14 186 1 3 7.3%

