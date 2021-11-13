Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Tennessee vs. New Orleans

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on A.J. Brown for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Brown's Tennessee Titans (7-2) and the New Orleans Saints (5-3) go toe-to-toe in a Week 10 matchup from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brown has 40 catches (65 targets) and paces the Titans with 551 receiving yards (61.2 ypg) plus three touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 22.3% of the 292 passes thrown by his team have gone Brown's way.
  • Brown has seen the ball thrown his way six times in the red zone this season, 14.6% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 50.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fourth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Brown had 34 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Saints, 45.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (79.5).
  • Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Saints.
  • This week Brown will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (288.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Saints have allowed 12 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are sixth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Rams last week, Brown was targeted 11 times and picked up 42 yards on five receptions.
  • Brown has caught 23 passes (31 targets) for 330 yards (110.0 per game) and has two touchdowns over his last three outings.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

65

22.3%

40

551

3

6

14.6%

Julio Jones

31

10.6%

21

336

0

4

9.8%

Jeremy McNichols

30

10.3%

24

214

1

2

4.9%

Chester Rogers

23

7.9%

14

186

1

3

7.3%

