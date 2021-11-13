There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Dillon before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has 355 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 76 carries.

He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) with one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's taken 76 of those attempts (32.9%).

The Packers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

Dillon will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 127.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.

The Seahawks have conceded six rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Dillon rushed for 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per attempt).

He also caught four passes for 44 yards.

During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 27 carries for 130 yards (43.3 per game).

He also has five catches for 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 76 32.9% 355 0 10 23.8% 4.7 Aaron Jones 116 50.2% 516 3 28 66.7% 4.4 Aaron Rodgers 18 7.8% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.3% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

Powered By Data Skrive