November 13, 2021
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

There will be player prop bets available for A.J. Dillon before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Dillon's Green Bay Packers (7-2) and the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has 355 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 76 carries.
  • He's also caught 14 passes for 134 yards (14.9 per game) with one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 231 times this season, and he's taken 76 of those attempts (32.9%).
  • The Packers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Dillon will go up against a Seahawks squad that allows 127.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 25th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Seahawks have conceded six rushing touchdowns, seventh in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Dillon rushed for 46 yards on eight carries (averaging 5.8 yards per attempt).
  • He also caught four passes for 44 yards.
  • During his last three games, Dillon has racked up 27 carries for 130 yards (43.3 per game).
  • He also has five catches for 46 receiving yards (15.3 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

76

32.9%

355

0

10

23.8%

4.7

Aaron Jones

116

50.2%

516

3

28

66.7%

4.4

Aaron Rodgers

18

7.8%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.3%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

