Publish date:
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 516 yards (57.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
- He has received 116 of his team's 231 carries this season (50.2%).
- The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Seattle
- Jones has averaged 34 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Jones, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
- In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the NFL, conceding 127.6 yards per game.
- This season the Seahawks have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Chiefs, Jones rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).
- In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
- He also has 71 receiving yards (23.7 ypg) on 12 catches.
Jones' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Aaron Jones
116
50.2%
516
3
28
66.7%
4.4
A.J. Dillon
76
32.9%
355
0
10
23.8%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
18
7.8%
47
2
4
9.5%
2.6
Kylin Hill
10
4.3%
24
0
0
0.0%
2.4
