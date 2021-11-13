In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 516 yards (57.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has received 116 of his team's 231 carries this season (50.2%).

The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Seattle

Jones has averaged 34 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Jones, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).

In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the NFL, conceding 127.6 yards per game.

This season the Seahawks have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Jones rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).

In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.

He also has 71 receiving yards (23.7 ypg) on 12 catches.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 116 50.2% 516 3 28 66.7% 4.4 A.J. Dillon 76 32.9% 355 0 10 23.8% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 18 7.8% 47 2 4 9.5% 2.6 Kylin Hill 10 4.3% 24 0 0 0.0% 2.4

