November 13, 2021
Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Green Bay vs. Seattle

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Jones and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on CBS. Jones and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) play the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 516 yards (57.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 33 catches for 237 yards (26.3 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has received 116 of his team's 231 carries this season (50.2%).
  • The Packers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • Jones has averaged 34 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Seahawks, 27.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Jones, in three matchups versus the Seahawks, has run for a TD twice (including multiple scores in one game).
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Seahawks are 25th in the NFL, conceding 127.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Seahawks have allowed six rushing TDs. They are ranked seventh in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Jones rushed for 53 yards on 12 carries (averaging 4.4 yards per carry).
  • In his last three games, Jones has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 33 carries with one touchdown.
  • He also has 71 receiving yards (23.7 ypg) on 12 catches.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

116

50.2%

516

3

28

66.7%

4.4

A.J. Dillon

76

32.9%

355

0

10

23.8%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

18

7.8%

47

2

4

9.5%

2.6

Kylin Hill

10

4.3%

24

0

0

0.0%

2.4

Powered By Data Skrive