Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds
Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Thielen has caught 45 passes (on 66 targets) for 477 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 21.7% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
- Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Thielen's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chargers are 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
- The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Chargers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Thielen hauled in two passes for six yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
- Thielen's 29 targets have led to 19 catches for 210 yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.
Thielen's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Adam Thielen
66
21.7%
45
477
7
10
29.4%
Justin Jefferson
68
22.4%
46
632
4
9
26.5%
Tyler Conklin
44
14.5%
32
342
1
5
14.7%
K.J. Osborn
40
13.2%
29
341
2
2
5.9%
