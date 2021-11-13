In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Adam Thielen for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Thielen has caught 45 passes (on 66 targets) for 477 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 21.7% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.

Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Thielen's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chargers are 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.

The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.9 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Thielen hauled in two passes for six yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.

Thielen's 29 targets have led to 19 catches for 210 yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Adam Thielen 66 21.7% 45 477 7 10 29.4% Justin Jefferson 68 22.4% 46 632 4 9 26.5% Tyler Conklin 44 14.5% 32 342 1 5 14.7% K.J. Osborn 40 13.2% 29 341 2 2 5.9%

