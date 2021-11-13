Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Adam Thielen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Adam Thielen for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Thielen and the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Adam Thielen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Thielen has caught 45 passes (on 66 targets) for 477 yards (59.6 per game) and seven touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 21.7% of the 304 passes thrown by his team have gone Thielen's way.
  • Thielen has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 29.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Vikings have thrown the football in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Thielen's 27 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Chargers are 36.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Thielen did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Chargers.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 209.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Thielen hauled in two passes for six yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted seven times.
  • Thielen's 29 targets have led to 19 catches for 210 yards (70.0 per game) and three touchdowns during his last three games.

Thielen's Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Adam Thielen

66

21.7%

45

477

7

10

29.4%

Justin Jefferson

68

22.4%

46

632

4

9

26.5%

Tyler Conklin

44

14.5%

32

342

1

5

14.7%

K.J. Osborn

40

13.2%

29

341

2

2

5.9%

