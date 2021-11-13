The Air Force Falcons (6-3, 0-0 MWC) face a MWC matchup versus the Colorado State Rams (3-6, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. Colorado State

Over/Under Insights

Air Force has combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points only two times this year.

Colorado State's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of eight chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 50.7 points per game, 5.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 5.9 points greater than the 39.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 46.1, 0.6 points more than Saturday's total of 45.5.

The 49.4 PPG average total in Rams games this season is 3.9 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 5-3-0 this season.

The Falcons are 4-3 ATS when favored by 2.5 points or more this season.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the total in two out of eight opportunities (25%).

The Falcons put up 27.6 points per game, 5.2 more than the Rams allow per contest (22.4).

Air Force is 5-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall in games when it scores more than 22.4 points.

The Falcons rack up 396.3 yards per game, 65.9 more yards than the 330.4 the Rams allow per contest.

In games that Air Force piles up over 330.4 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This year, the Falcons have seven turnovers, three fewer than the Rams have takeaways (10).

Colorado State Stats and Trends

Colorado State is 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have always covered the spread this season when underdogs by 2.5 points or more.

Colorado State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under two times in eight opportunities (25%).

The Rams average 23.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Falcons allow (17.2).

Colorado State is 3-3 against the spread and 3-4 overall in games when it records more than 17.2 points.

The Rams collect 113.4 more yards per game (398.6) than the Falcons give up (285.2).

When Colorado State picks up more than 285.2 yards, the team is 3-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over nine times, two fewer times than the Falcons have forced turnovers (11).

Season Stats