The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) will battle the New Mexico State Aggies (1-8) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

Odds for Alabama vs. New Mexico State

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have gone over the current 67-point total in three of nine games (33.3%) this season.

In 44.4% of New Mexico State's games this season (4/9), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 67.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.1, is 0.9 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 58 points per game, nine fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents score an average of 62.9 points per game, 4.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 59 points, eight fewer than this game's set over/under.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Alabama has played nine games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Crimson Tide are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 51.5 points or more.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over four times in nine opportunities (44.4%).

This year, the Crimson Tide average 4.9 more points per game (43) than the Aggies give up (38.1).

When Alabama scores more than 38.1 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 472.6 yards per game, just 9.6 more than the 463 the Aggies give up per outing.

In games that Alabama amasses over 463 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have seven turnovers, eight fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (15).

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

New Mexico State's games this year have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

The Aggies rack up 3.2 more points per game (23.1) than the Crimson Tide give up (19.9).

New Mexico State is 5-1 against the spread and 1-5 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.9 points.

The Aggies collect 378.6 yards per game, 73.7 more yards than the 304.9 the Crimson Tide allow.

In games that New Mexico State totals over 304.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 1-7 overall.

The Aggies have 13 giveaways this season, while the Crimson Tide have 15 takeaways .

Season Stats