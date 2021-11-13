Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cooper's 40 receptions have turned into 532 yards (66.5 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 61 times.
  • Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.
  • Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 55.9% passing plays and 44.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Cooper is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
  • Cooper, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.
  • At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Broncos, Cooper was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch).
  • Cooper's 15 receptions have gotten him 214 yards (71.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

Cedrick Wilson

27

9.1%

19

280

3

4

10.3%

