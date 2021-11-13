There will be player prop bet markets available for Amari Cooper ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Cooper and the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds

Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cooper's 40 receptions have turned into 532 yards (66.5 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 61 times.

Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.

Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 55.9% passing plays and 44.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Cooper is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).

Cooper, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.

At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Broncos, Cooper was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch).

Cooper's 15 receptions have gotten him 214 yards (71.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.

Cooper's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3% Cedrick Wilson 27 9.1% 19 280 3 4 10.3%

