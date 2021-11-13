Publish date:
Amari Cooper Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Odds
Amari Cooper Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cooper's 40 receptions have turned into 532 yards (66.5 ypg) and five touchdowns. He's been targeted 61 times.
- Cooper has been the target of 20.5% (61 total) of his team's 297 passing attempts this season.
- Cooper (nine red zone targets) has been the recipient of 23.1% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 55.9% passing plays and 44.1% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Cooper is averaging 69 receiving yards per game in three career matchups against the Falcons, 8.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (60.5).
- Cooper, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cooper's stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 248.8 yards per game through the air.
- At 2.1 passing TDs conceded per game, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Broncos, Cooper was targeted five times and recorded two catches for 37 yards (18.5 yards per catch).
- Cooper's 15 receptions have gotten him 214 yards (71.3 per game) and one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 26 times.
Cooper's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
Cedrick Wilson
27
9.1%
19
280
3
4
10.3%
