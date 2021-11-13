Publish date:
Antonio Gibson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Washington vs. Tampa Bay
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds
Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gibson has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 442 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He's also caught 17 passes for 144 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has received 111 of his team's 207 carries this season (53.6%).
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
2
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Against the Buccaneers, Gibson's 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 78.0 yards per game.
- This season the Buccaneers are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).
Recent Performances
- Gibson put together a 34-yard rushing performance in his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
- Gibson added three catches for 20 yards.
- Gibson has 129 yards on 32 carries (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.
Gibson's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Antonio Gibson
111
53.6%
442
3
13
46.4%
4.0
Taylor Heinicke
36
17.4%
232
1
8
28.6%
6.4
J.D. McKissic
32
15.5%
132
1
4
14.3%
4.1
Jaret Patterson
20
9.7%
74
0
1
3.6%
3.7
