November 13, 2021
Bookmakers have posted player props for Antonio Gibson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gibson has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 442 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 17 passes for 144 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has received 111 of his team's 207 carries this season (53.6%).
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

2

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Against the Buccaneers, Gibson's 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 78.0 yards per game.
  • This season the Buccaneers are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

  • Gibson put together a 34-yard rushing performance in his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).
  • Gibson added three catches for 20 yards.
  • Gibson has 129 yards on 32 carries (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Antonio Gibson

111

53.6%

442

3

13

46.4%

4.0

Taylor Heinicke

36

17.4%

232

1

8

28.6%

6.4

J.D. McKissic

32

15.5%

132

1

4

14.3%

4.1

Jaret Patterson

20

9.7%

74

0

1

3.6%

3.7

