Bookmakers have posted player props for Antonio Gibson ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. Gibson's Washington Football Team (2-6) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2) face off in a Week 10 matchup from FedExField in Landover, Maryland.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has carried the ball 111 times for a team-high 442 yards (55.3 per game), with three touchdowns.

He's also caught 17 passes for 144 yards (18.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He has received 111 of his team's 207 carries this season (53.6%).

The Football Team have thrown the football in 57.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 2 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Against the Buccaneers, Gibson's 31 rushing yards in his lone career matchup are 18.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gibson did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, giving up 78.0 yards per game.

This season the Buccaneers are ranked second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

Gibson put together a 34-yard rushing performance in his Week 8 matchup with the Broncos, carrying the ball eight times (averaging 4.2 yards per carry).

Gibson added three catches for 20 yards.

Gibson has 129 yards on 32 carries (43.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 111 53.6% 442 3 13 46.4% 4.0 Taylor Heinicke 36 17.4% 232 1 8 28.6% 6.4 J.D. McKissic 32 15.5% 132 1 4 14.3% 4.1 Jaret Patterson 20 9.7% 74 0 1 3.6% 3.7

