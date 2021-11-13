Sun Belt rivals will do battle when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (7-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the South Alabama Jaguars (5-4, 0-0 Sun Belt) at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

Odds for Appalachian State vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in eight of nine games this season.

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in four of nine games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 12.8 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 45.4 points per game, 6.6 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mountaineers games this season feature an average total of 58.0 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Appalachian State is 6-3-0 this year.

This season, the Mountaineers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 22.5 points or more.

Appalachian State's games this year have hit the over on four of nine set point totals (44.4%).

The Mountaineers put up 36.2 points per game, 14.1 more than the Jaguars allow per outing (22.1).

Appalachian State is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.1 points.

The Mountaineers collect 144.0 more yards per game (463.9) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (319.9).

When Appalachian State totals more than 319.9 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

This year, the Mountaineers have 13 turnovers, five fewer than the Jaguars have takeaways (18).

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

South Alabama's games this season have hit the over on five of nine set point totals (55.6%).

This season the Jaguars put up 5.3 more points per game (28.6) than the Mountaineers give up (23.3).

South Alabama is 3-4 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 23.3 points.

The Jaguars rack up 33.4 more yards per game (390.7) than the Mountaineers give up (357.3).

When South Alabama totals more than 357.3 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

This season the Jaguars have 15 turnovers, one fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (16).

