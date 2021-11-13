The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Arizona and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.

Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 6.5 points greater than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

In Arizona's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Arizona has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Cardinals put up 30.8 points per game, 10.5 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (20.3).

Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.

The Cardinals rack up 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (293.1).

When Arizona totals over 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Panthers put up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.2).

When Carolina puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Panthers average just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow (321.0).

Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.0 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (17).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.

This season, in four home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.

This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44).

Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.

This season, in four away games, Carolina has gone over the total once.

This season, Panthers away games average 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

