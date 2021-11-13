Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arizona Cardinals (8-1) and Carolina Panthers (4-5) will face each other in Week 10 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Arizona and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44 points in seven of nine games this season.
  • Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 44 points in two games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 49.8 points per game, 5.8 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 6.5 points greater than the 37.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The Cardinals and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2020, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.3 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 1.3 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Arizona's nine games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in 44.4% of its opportunities this year (four times in nine games with a set point total).
  • The Cardinals put up 30.8 points per game, 10.5 more than the Panthers surrender per outing (20.3).
  • Arizona is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall in games when it scores more than 20.3 points.
  • The Cardinals rack up 105.3 more yards per game (398.4) than the Panthers allow per outing (293.1).
  • When Arizona totals over 293.1 yards, the team is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals have turned the ball over nine times this season, one fewer than the Panthers have forced (10).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Panthers.
  • In Carolina's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • Carolina's games this season have gone over the total in just two out of nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Panthers put up just 1.8 more points per game (19.0) than the Cardinals allow (17.2).
  • When Carolina puts up more than 17.2 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Panthers average just 2.3 fewer yards per game (318.7) than the Cardinals allow (321.0).
  • Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.0 yards.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over 15 times, two fewer times than the Cardinals have forced turnovers (17).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 10.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This season, in four home games, Arizona has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Cardinals home games average 49.3 points, 5.3 more than this matchup's over/under (44).
  • Carolina is 2-2 overall, with two wins against the spread, in away games.
  • This season, in four away games, Carolina has gone over the total once.
  • This season, Panthers away games average 46.1 points, 2.1 more than this outing's over/under (44).

Powered by Data Skrive.