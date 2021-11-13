Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-3, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Washington Huskies (4-5, 0-0 Pac-12) at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.

Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of eight games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 6.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Saturday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

In Arizona State's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.

Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Sun Devils rack up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (19.7).

Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies allow per outing (336.2).

In games that Arizona State churns out over 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Washington Stats and Trends

Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).

The Huskies rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Sun Devils allow.

Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.

The Huskies average only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.0).

Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 329.0 yards.

This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).

