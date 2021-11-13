Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Washington College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Washington
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in six of eight games (75%) this season.
- Washington and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 6.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 39.9 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 45.5 total in this contest.
- The Sun Devils and their opponents have scored an average of 53.5 points per game in 2021, 8.0 more than Saturday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under for this game is 5.3 points below the 50.8 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- In Arizona State's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have been favored by 5.5 points or more five times this season and are 3-2 ATS in those games.
- Arizona State's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Sun Devils rack up 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Huskies surrender per outing (19.7).
- Arizona State is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 19.7 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 92.6 more yards per game (428.8) than the Huskies allow per outing (336.2).
- In games that Arizona State churns out over 336.2 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall.
- The Sun Devils have turned the ball over four more times (18 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (14) this season.
Washington Stats and Trends
- Washington has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- This season, the Huskies are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.
- Washington's games this season have hit the over on one of eight set point totals (12.5%).
- The Huskies rack up 22.0 points per game, comparable to the 20.2 the Sun Devils allow.
- Washington is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 20.2 points.
- The Huskies average only 3.1 more yards per game (332.1) than the Sun Devils give up per contest (329.0).
- Washington is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team piles up over 329.0 yards.
- This season the Huskies have 13 turnovers, one fewer than the Sun Devils have takeaways (14).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Washington
30.3
Avg. Points Scored
22.0
20.2
Avg. Points Allowed
19.7
428.8
Avg. Total Yards
332.1
329.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
336.2
18
Giveaways
13
14
Takeaways
14