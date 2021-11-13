Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arkansas vs. LSU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • LSU's games have gone over 59 points in four of nine chances this season.
  • Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.
  • The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .
  • The 62.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Arkansas has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).
  • Arkansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
  • This year, the Razorbacks average 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers give up (27.8).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.
  • The Razorbacks rack up 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per matchup (397.3).
  • When Arkansas piles up more than 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 12 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
  • In LSU's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).
  • LSU's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).
  • This season the Tigers rack up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).
  • LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 24.0 points.
  • The Tigers collect 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (351.2).
  • When LSU totals over 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArkansasStatsLSU

32.6

Avg. Points Scored

28.7

24.0

Avg. Points Allowed

27.8

457.2

Avg. Total Yards

372.6

351.2

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

397.3

7

Giveaways

10

10

Takeaways

12