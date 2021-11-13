The Arkansas Razorbacks (6-3, 0-0 SEC) have a SEC matchup with the LSU Tigers (4-5, 0-0 SEC).

Odds for Arkansas vs. LSU

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in four of 10 games this season.

LSU's games have gone over 59 points in four of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 2.3 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

The 51.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 7.2 fewer than the 59 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 53.9, 5.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 59 .

The 62.5 PPG average total in Tigers games this season is 3.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Razorbacks have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in five chances).

Arkansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

This year, the Razorbacks average 4.8 more points per game (32.6) than the Tigers give up (27.8).

Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall in games when it records more than 27.8 points.

The Razorbacks rack up 59.9 more yards per game (457.2) than the Tigers give up per matchup (397.3).

When Arkansas piles up more than 397.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Razorbacks have seven giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 12 takeaways .

LSU Stats and Trends

In LSU's nine games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

The Tigers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 3 points or more (in three chances).

LSU's games this year have hit the over in 33.3% of its opportunities (three times in nine games with a set point total).

This season the Tigers rack up 4.7 more points per game (28.7) than the Razorbacks give up (24.0).

LSU is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team records more than 24.0 points.

The Tigers collect 21.4 more yards per game (372.6) than the Razorbacks allow per contest (351.2).

When LSU totals over 351.2 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Tigers have 10 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Razorbacks.

Season Stats