The Army Black Knights (5-3) take on an FCS opponent, the Bucknell Bison.

Odds for Army vs. Bucknell

Over/Under Insights

Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in three of eight games this season.

Bucknell's games have gone over 61 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.7, is 18.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.7 points above the 60.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Black Knights games this season is 47.1, 13.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .

In 2021, games involving the Bison have averaged a total of 40.9 points, 20.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Army Stats and Trends

Army has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.

Army's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

The Black Knights average just 1.4 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Bison give up (34.3).

Army is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 34.3 points.

The Black Knights collect 389.5 yards per game, 50.4 fewer yards than the 439.9 the Bison allow per contest.

When Army piles up more than 439.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Bison's takeaways (0).

Bucknell Stats and Trends

Bucknell has one win against the spread in nine games this year.

Bucknell has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).

The Bison put up 16.2 fewer points per game (9.8) than the Black Knights allow (26).

The Bison rack up 135.2 fewer yards per game (205.9) than the Black Knights give up per outing (341.1).

This season the Bison have zero turnovers, seven fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (7).

Season Stats