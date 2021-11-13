Publish date:
Army vs. Bucknell College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Army vs. Bucknell
Over/Under Insights
- Army has combined with its opponents to put up more than 61 points in three of eight games this season.
- Bucknell's games have gone over 61 points in just one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 42.7, is 18.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.7 points above the 60.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The average total in Black Knights games this season is 47.1, 13.9 points fewer than Saturday's total of 61 .
- In 2021, games involving the Bison have averaged a total of 40.9 points, 20.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Army Stats and Trends
- Army has four wins against the spread in eight games this year.
- Army's games this year have gone over the total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).
- The Black Knights average just 1.4 fewer points per game (32.9) than the Bison give up (34.3).
- Army is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 34.3 points.
- The Black Knights collect 389.5 yards per game, 50.4 fewer yards than the 439.9 the Bison allow per contest.
- When Army piles up more than 439.9 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This year, the Black Knights have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Bison's takeaways (0).
Bucknell Stats and Trends
- Bucknell has one win against the spread in nine games this year.
- Bucknell has eclipsed the over/under in 62.5% of its opportunities this season (five times over eight games with a set point total).
- The Bison put up 16.2 fewer points per game (9.8) than the Black Knights allow (26).
- The Bison rack up 135.2 fewer yards per game (205.9) than the Black Knights give up per outing (341.1).
- This season the Bison have zero turnovers, seven fewer than the Black Knights have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Army
|Stats
|Bucknell
32.9
Avg. Points Scored
9.8
26
Avg. Points Allowed
34.3
389.5
Avg. Total Yards
205.9
341.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
439.9
6
Giveaways
0
7
Takeaways
0