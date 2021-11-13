Publish date:
Auburn vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State
Over/Under Insights
- Auburn's games this season have gone over 51 points five of nine times.
- So far this season, 66.7% of Mississippi State's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.
- The two teams combine to score 59.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the total in this contest.
- The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.2, 4.2 points more than Saturday's total of 51.
- The 51-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Auburn is 5-4-0 this season.
- The Tigers have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).
- The Tigers average six more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).
- Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (321.9).
- Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.9 yards.
- The Tigers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in two chances).
- Mississippi State has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).
- The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers surrender (19.8).
- Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.
- The Bulldogs collect 432 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 363 the Tigers allow.
- In games that Mississippi State picks up over 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
- This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Auburn
|Stats
|Mississippi State
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
28
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
25.3
427.1
Avg. Total Yards
432
363
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
321.9
9
Giveaways
13
8
Takeaways
12