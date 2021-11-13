SEC rivals will meet when the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (6-3, 0-0 SEC) meet the Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-4, 0-0 SEC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Auburn vs. Mississippi State

Over/Under Insights

Auburn's games this season have gone over 51 points five of nine times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Mississippi State's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 51.

The two teams combine to score 59.3 points per game, 8.3 more than the total in this contest.

The 45.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 51 total in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 55.2, 4.2 points more than Saturday's total of 51.

The 51-point total for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Bulldogs games this season.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Auburn is 5-4-0 this season.

The Tigers have been favored by 5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Auburn's games this year have gone over the total in four out of nine opportunities (44.4%).

The Tigers average six more points per game (31.3) than the Bulldogs allow (25.3).

Auburn is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.3 points.

The Tigers average 105.2 more yards per game (427.1) than the Bulldogs give up per matchup (321.9).

Auburn is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team amasses more than 321.9 yards.

The Tigers have nine giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Auburn at SISportsbook.

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

Mississippi State has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Bulldogs have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 5 points or more (in two chances).

Mississippi State has gone over the point total in 44.4% of its opportunities this season (four times in nine games with a set point total).

The Bulldogs rack up 28 points per game, 8.2 more than the Tigers surrender (19.8).

Mississippi State is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it records more than 19.8 points.

The Bulldogs collect 432 yards per game, 69 more yards than the 363 the Tigers allow.

In games that Mississippi State picks up over 363 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

This year the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 13 times, five more than the Tigers' takeaways (8).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats