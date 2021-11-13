There will be player props available for Austin Ekeler ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 101 times for 479 yards (59.9 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (40.6 per game) with three TDs.

His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (54.3%).

The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Minnesota

In his lone career matchups, Ekeler recorded 19 rushing yards versus the Vikings, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Vikings.

Allowing 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This season the Vikings have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Eagles, Ekeler rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries.

He put up 23 yards on three receptions.

Ekeler has 34 carries for 130 yards (43.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.

He's also averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 131 yards.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 101 54.3% 479 5 26 54.2% 4.7 Justin Jackson 13 7.0% 101 0 4 8.3% 7.8 Justin Herbert 28 15.1% 95 2 12 25.0% 3.4 Larry Rountree III 29 15.6% 72 0 6 12.5% 2.5

