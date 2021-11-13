Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota

Author:

There will be player props available for Austin Ekeler ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) take the field against the Minnesota Vikings (3-5) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • The team's top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 101 times for 479 yards (59.9 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (40.6 per game) with three TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (54.3%).
  • The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • In his lone career matchups, Ekeler recorded 19 rushing yards versus the Vikings, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Vikings.
  • Allowing 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This season the Vikings have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Eagles, Ekeler rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries.
  • He put up 23 yards on three receptions.
  • Ekeler has 34 carries for 130 yards (43.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 131 yards.

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

101

54.3%

479

5

26

54.2%

4.7

Justin Jackson

13

7.0%

101

0

4

8.3%

7.8

Justin Herbert

28

15.1%

95

2

12

25.0%

3.4

Larry Rountree III

29

15.6%

72

0

6

12.5%

2.5

