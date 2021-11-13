Publish date:
Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. Minnesota
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Ekeler, has carried the ball 101 times for 479 yards (59.9 per game), with five touchdowns.
- And he has caught 36 passes for 325 yards (40.6 per game) with three TDs.
- His team has run the ball 186 times this season, and he's carried 101 of those attempts (54.3%).
- The Chargers, who rank 15th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 63.2% of the time while running the football 36.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Vikings.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- In his lone career matchups, Ekeler recorded 19 rushing yards versus the Vikings, 41.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ekeler did not have a touchdown run in that game against the Vikings.
- Allowing 136.6 rushing yards per game, the Vikings have the 30th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This season the Vikings have conceded seven rushing TDs. They are ranked 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Eagles, Ekeler rushed for 59 yards on 17 carries.
- He put up 23 yards on three receptions.
- Ekeler has 34 carries for 130 yards (43.3 yards per game) and one touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 131 yards.
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
101
54.3%
479
5
26
54.2%
4.7
Justin Jackson
13
7.0%
101
0
4
8.3%
7.8
Justin Herbert
28
15.1%
95
2
12
25.0%
3.4
Larry Rountree III
29
15.6%
72
0
6
12.5%
2.5
Powered By Data Skrive