Publish date:
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds
Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mayfield has passed for 1,917 yards (213.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (150-for-225), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (8.9 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Browns have thrown the football in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Mayfield accounts for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 225 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mayfield's matchup with the Patriots.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
5
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
Matchup vs. New England
- In one matchup against the Patriots, Mayfield recorded 194 passing yards, 194.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
- Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
- The Patriots are giving up 246.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Mayfield went 14-for-21 (66.7%) for 218 yards with two touchdown passes.
- Mayfield has thrown for 443 yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
David Njoku
27
10.3%
21
341
2
5
17.9%
Donovan Peoples-Jones
18
6.9%
15
314
3
1
3.6%
Jarvis Landry
29
11.1%
19
193
0
3
10.7%
Powered By Data Skrive