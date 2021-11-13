There will be player props available for Baker Mayfield before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New England Patriots (5-4) take the field in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mayfield has passed for 1,917 yards (213.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (150-for-225), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (8.9 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Browns have thrown the football in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Mayfield accounts for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 225 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 5 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 5

Matchup vs. New England

In one matchup against the Patriots, Mayfield recorded 194 passing yards, 194.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.

Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.

The Patriots are giving up 246.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Mayfield went 14-for-21 (66.7%) for 218 yards with two touchdown passes.

Mayfield has thrown for 443 yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % David Njoku 27 10.3% 21 341 2 5 17.9% Donovan Peoples-Jones 18 6.9% 15 314 3 1 3.6% Jarvis Landry 29 11.1% 19 193 0 3 10.7%

