November 13, 2021
Baker Mayfield Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Cleveland vs. New England

Author:

There will be player props available for Baker Mayfield before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mayfield's Cleveland Browns (5-4) and the New England Patriots (5-4) take the field in Week 10 at Gillette Stadium.

Baker Mayfield Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mayfield has passed for 1,917 yards (213.0 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes (150-for-225), with eight touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 80 rushing yards (8.9 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 48.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 51.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Mayfield accounts for 28.0% of his team's red zone plays, with 26 of his 225 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

5

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

Matchup vs. New England

  • In one matchup against the Patriots, Mayfield recorded 194 passing yards, 194.0 yards above his over/under for Sunday.
  • Mayfield threw a touchdown pass in that game against the Patriots.
  • The Patriots are giving up 246.0 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Patriots defense is ranked sixth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Mayfield went 14-for-21 (66.7%) for 218 yards with two touchdown passes.
  • Mayfield has thrown for 443 yards (147.7 ypg) to lead Cleveland, completing 65.4% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

Mayfield's Cleveland Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

David Njoku

27

10.3%

21

341

2

5

17.9%

Donovan Peoples-Jones

18

6.9%

15

314

3

1

3.6%

Jarvis Landry

29

11.1%

19

193

0

3

10.7%

