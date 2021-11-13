Publish date:
Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 1,986 passing yards (248.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage this year (196-of-299) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.8 ypg) on 11 carries.
- The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 61.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Detroit
- In one matchup against the Lions, Roethlisberger threw for 317 passing yards, 72.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 258.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Bears, Roethlisberger went 21-for-30 (70.0 percent) for 205 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
- Roethlisberger has 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
69
23.0%
45
530
3
6
15.8%
Chase Claypool
52
17.3%
29
433
1
7
18.4%
Najee Harris
52
17.3%
40
289
2
10
26.3%
