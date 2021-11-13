Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Pittsburgh vs. Detroit

Author:

There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 1,986 passing yards (248.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage this year (196-of-299) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.8 ypg) on 11 carries.
  • The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 61.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Lions.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • In one matchup against the Lions, Roethlisberger threw for 317 passing yards, 72.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
  • The 258.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Bears, Roethlisberger went 21-for-30 (70.0 percent) for 205 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.
  • Roethlisberger has 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

69

23.0%

45

530

3

6

15.8%

Chase Claypool

52

17.3%

29

433

1

7

18.4%

Najee Harris

52

17.3%

40

289

2

10

26.3%

Powered By Data Skrive