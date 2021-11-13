There will be player props available for Ben Roethlisberger ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) and the Detroit Lions (0-8) square off in Week 10 at Heinz Field.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Roethlisberger leads Pittsburgh with 1,986 passing yards (248.3 per game) and has a 65.6% completion percentage this year (196-of-299) while throwing 10 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with six rushing yards (0.8 ypg) on 11 carries.

The Steelers have run 60.6% passing plays and 39.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger has thrown 37 passes in the red zone this season, 61.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Detroit

In one matchup against the Lions, Roethlisberger threw for 317 passing yards, 72.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in that matchup against the Lions.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 258.9 passing yards the Lions give up per game makes them the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Lions' defense is 19th in the league, conceding 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Bears, Roethlisberger went 21-for-30 (70.0 percent) for 205 yards, while throwing two touchdowns.

Roethlisberger has 700 passing yards (233.3 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 69.2% of his throws and collecting four touchdown passes with zero interceptions over his last three games.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 69 23.0% 45 530 3 6 15.8% Chase Claypool 52 17.3% 29 433 1 7 18.4% Najee Harris 52 17.3% 40 289 2 10 26.3%

