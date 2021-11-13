The Buffalo Bills (5-3) and New York Jets (2-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC East foes.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of eight games this season.

In 50% of New York's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.

Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.

The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.

Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bills stats and trends

Against the spread, Buffalo is 5-3-0 this year.

This season, the Bills have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).

The Bills put up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Jets give up.

Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.

The Bills rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1), than the Jets give up per outing (408.1).

Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 408.1 yards.

The Bills have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).

Jets stats and trends

New York has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.

New York's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).

The Jets put up 18.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bills surrender (14.8).

New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 14.8 points.

The Jets average 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.

When New York totals over 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.

This year the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.

In three home games this year, New York has hit the over twice.

This season, Jets home games average 43.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).

On the road, Buffalo has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 12.5-point favorites or more.

In four away games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.

This season, Bills away games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

