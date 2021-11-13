Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Buffalo Bills (5-3) and New York Jets (2-6) will battle in a Week 10 NFL clash of AFC East foes.

Odds for Bills vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo and its opponents have gone over the current 47.5-point total in three of eight games this season.
  • In 50% of New York's games this season (4/8), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 47.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 0.1 points higher than the combined 47.4 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 46.2 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 1.3 fewer than the 47.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Bills games this season feature an average total of 49.4 points, a number 1.9 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Against the spread, Buffalo is 5-3-0 this year.
  • This season, the Bills have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
  • Buffalo's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 37.5% of its opportunities (three times in eight games with a set point total).
  • The Bills put up 29.4 points per game, comparable to the 31.4 per outing the Jets give up.
  • Buffalo is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 31.4 points.
  • The Bills rack up just 18.0 fewer yards per game (390.1), than the Jets give up per outing (408.1).
  • Buffalo is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 408.1 yards.
  • The Bills have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Jets have forced (5).
  • New York has two wins against the spread in eight games this season.
  • New York's games this year have hit the over five times in eight opportunities (62.5%).
  • The Jets put up 18.0 points per game, 3.2 more than the Bills surrender (14.8).
  • New York is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 14.8 points.
  • The Jets average 328.9 yards per game, 66.3 more yards than the 262.6 the Bills allow.
  • When New York totals over 262.6 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • This year the Jets have 17 turnovers, two fewer than the Bills have takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-1 overall.
  • In three home games this year, New York has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Jets home games average 43.5 points, 4.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47.5).
  • On the road, Buffalo has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • The Bills are winless ATS (0-1) away from home as 12.5-point favorites or more.
  • In four away games this season, Buffalo has hit the over twice.
  • This season, Bills away games average 51.6 points, 4.1 more than this matchup's over/under (47.5).

