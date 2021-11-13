Publish date:
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds
Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wentz has thrown for 2,198 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes (190-of-300), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (244.2 per game).
- He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
- Wentz accounts for 36.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 300 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Wentz threw for 286 passing yards one matchup against the Jaguars, 37.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Jaguars.
- The 286.6 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Wentz put together a 272-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
- He added four carries for 13 yards.
- Wentz has passed for 653 yards while completing 61.7% of his throws (66-of-107), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (217.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
- He has added 47 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 15.7 yards per game.
Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Michael Pittman Jr.
71
23.3%
50
658
5
10
28.6%
Zach Pascal
50
16.4%
30
319
3
9
25.7%
Jonathan Taylor
27
8.9%
23
293
1
1
2.9%
