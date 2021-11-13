Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Carson Wentz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wentz has thrown for 2,198 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes (190-of-300), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (244.2 per game).
  • He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Wentz accounts for 36.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 300 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Wentz threw for 286 passing yards one matchup against the Jaguars, 37.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Jaguars.
  • The 286.6 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Wentz put together a 272-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.
  • He added four carries for 13 yards.
  • Wentz has passed for 653 yards while completing 61.7% of his throws (66-of-107), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (217.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.
  • He has added 47 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Michael Pittman Jr.

71

23.3%

50

658

5

10

28.6%

Zach Pascal

50

16.4%

30

319

3

9

25.7%

Jonathan Taylor

27

8.9%

23

293

1

1

2.9%

