Before Carson Wentz hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Wentz's Indianapolis Colts (4-5) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6) meet in a Week 10 matchup between AFC South rivals at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Odds

Carson Wentz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wentz has thrown for 2,198 yards while completing 63.3% of his passes (190-of-300), with 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this year (244.2 per game).

He's also figured in the ground game, with 121 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

The Colts have thrown the football in 55.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Wentz accounts for 36.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 35 of his 300 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Wentz threw for 286 passing yards one matchup against the Jaguars, 37.5 more yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wentz threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Jaguars.

The 286.6 yards per game the Jaguars are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars' defense is fourth in the league, giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Wentz put together a 272-yard performance against the Jets last week, completing 73.3% of his passes and throwing for three touchdowns.

He added four carries for 13 yards.

Wentz has passed for 653 yards while completing 61.7% of his throws (66-of-107), with eight touchdowns and two interceptions (217.7 yards per game) over his last three outings.

He has added 47 rushing yards on 11 carries (plus one touchdown), averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Wentz's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 71 23.3% 50 658 5 10 28.6% Zach Pascal 50 16.4% 30 319 3 9 25.7% Jonathan Taylor 27 8.9% 23 293 1 1 2.9%

