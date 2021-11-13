Publish date:
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds
CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lamb's 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) are a team high. He has 41 catches (66 targets) and four touchdowns.
- Lamb has been the target of 66 of his team's 297 passing attempts this season, or 22.2% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his one matchup against the Falcons, Lamb's 106 receiving yards total is 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
- Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Falcons.
- The Falcons are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Lamb caught two passes for 23 yards while being targeted nine times.
- Lamb has racked up 284 receiving yards (94.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 balls on 28 targets over his last three games.
Lamb's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
Cedrick Wilson
27
9.1%
19
280
3
4
10.3%
