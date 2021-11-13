Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
CeeDee Lamb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Author:

CeeDee Lamb will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) meet in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lamb's 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) are a team high. He has 41 catches (66 targets) and four touchdowns.
  • Lamb has been the target of 66 of his team's 297 passing attempts this season, or 22.2% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.1% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his one matchup against the Falcons, Lamb's 106 receiving yards total is 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).
  • Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Falcons.
  • The Falcons are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Lamb caught two passes for 23 yards while being targeted nine times.
  • Lamb has racked up 284 receiving yards (94.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 balls on 28 targets over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

Cedrick Wilson

27

9.1%

19

280

3

4

10.3%

