CeeDee Lamb will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Lamb's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) meet in Week 10 at AT&T Stadium.

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Odds

CeeDee Lamb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lamb's 632 receiving yards (79.0 per game) are a team high. He has 41 catches (66 targets) and four touchdowns.

Lamb has been the target of 66 of his team's 297 passing attempts this season, or 22.2% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Lamb has been on the receiving end of 12.8% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 44.1% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his one matchup against the Falcons, Lamb's 106 receiving yards total is 33.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (72.5).

Lamb did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Falcons.

The Falcons are giving up 248.8 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

With 17 passing TDs conceded this season, the Falcons defense is ranked 28th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Broncos, Lamb caught two passes for 23 yards while being targeted nine times.

Lamb has racked up 284 receiving yards (94.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 17 balls on 28 targets over his last three games.

Lamb's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3% Cedrick Wilson 27 9.1% 19 280 3 4 10.3%

