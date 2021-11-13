The Clemson Tigers (6-3) and UConn Huskies (1-8) will meet in a matchup at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California.

Odds for Clemson vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Clemson and its opponents have combined for 51 points just twice this year.

In 37.5% of UConn's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.2 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Tigers games this season is 48.7, 2.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .

The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Clemson has covered the spread twice this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 41 points or more.

Clemson's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).

The Tigers average 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies allow (36.0).

The Tigers collect 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1) than the Huskies give up per matchup (437.4).

Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 437.4 yards.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).

UConn Stats and Trends

Against the spread, UConn is 4-4-0 this year.

UConn's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

This year the Huskies put up per game (16.2) than the Tigers allow (16.2).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.

The Huskies rack up 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up per outing (333.4).

The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).

Season Stats