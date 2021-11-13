Publish date:
Clemson vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson and its opponents have combined for 51 points just twice this year.
- In 37.5% of UConn's games this season (3/8), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 51.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 38.4, is 12.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 52.2 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 1.2 more than the 51 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Tigers games this season is 48.7, 2.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 51 .
- The 51-point over/under for this game is 2.9 points below the 53.9 points per game average total in Huskies games this season.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Clemson has covered the spread twice this year.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 41 points or more.
- Clemson's games this year have hit the over on three of nine set point totals (33.3%).
- The Tigers average 13.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Huskies allow (36.0).
- The Tigers collect 107.3 fewer yards per game (330.1) than the Huskies give up per matchup (437.4).
- Clemson is 0-2 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team piles up over 437.4 yards.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 12 times this season, two more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (10).
UConn Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, UConn is 4-4-0 this year.
- UConn's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).
- This year the Huskies put up per game (16.2) than the Tigers allow (16.2).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall in games when it scores more than 16.2 points.
- The Huskies rack up 51.8 fewer yards per game (281.6) than the Tigers give up per outing (333.4).
- The Huskies have turned the ball over 16 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (11).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|UConn
22.2
Avg. Points Scored
16.2
16.2
Avg. Points Allowed
36.0
330.1
Avg. Total Yards
281.6
333.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
437.4
12
Giveaways
16
11
Takeaways
10