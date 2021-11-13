Sun Belt foes will clash when the No. 22 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (8-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) battle the Georgia State Panthers (4-5, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia State

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in seven of eight games this season.

Georgia State's games have gone over 52 points in five of nine chances this season.

Saturday's over/under is 13.7 points lower than the two team's combined 65.7 points per game average.

The 46.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 59.4 points per game in 2021, 7.4 more than Saturday's total.

The 52-point over/under for this game is 4.4 points below the 56.4 points per game average total in Panthers games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Chanticleers have been favored by 11 points or more seven times this season and are 5-2 ATS in those matchups.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of eight set point totals (37.5%).

The Chanticleers put up 13.5 more points per game (42.6) than the Panthers surrender (29.1).

Coastal Carolina is 4-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.1 points.

The Chanticleers rack up 73.5 more yards per game (497.2) than the Panthers allow per outing (423.7).

When Coastal Carolina picks up more than 423.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

This year, the Chanticleers have five turnovers, six fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (11).

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State has six wins against the spread in nine games this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 11 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State's games this season have eclipsed the over/under five times in nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Panthers put up 23.1 points per game, 5.8 more than the Chanticleers give up (17.3).

Georgia State is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17.3 points.

The Panthers rack up 57.3 more yards per game (378.2) than the Chanticleers allow per contest (320.9).

When Georgia State amasses more than 320.9 yards, the team is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 10 times this season, one more turnover than the Chanticleers have forced (9).

Season Stats