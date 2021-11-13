Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 10 when Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kupp's team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 per game) have come via 74 receptions (103 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 31.7% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
  • Kupp (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kupp's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

4

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Kupp's 16.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the 49ers are 78.8 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
  • Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The 49ers have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Titans, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 95 yards.
  • Kupp has racked up 366 receiving yards (122.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 balls on 35 targets during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Cooper Kupp

103

31.7%

74

1019

10

21

30.9%

Robert Woods

69

21.2%

45

556

4

16

23.5%

Van Jefferson

46

14.2%

27

433

3

8

11.8%

Tyler Higbee

46

14.2%

35

324

2

13

19.1%

Powered By Data Skrive