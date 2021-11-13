Publish date:
Cooper Kupp Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds
Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kupp's team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 per game) have come via 74 receptions (103 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.
- So far this season, 31.7% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.
- Kupp (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
4
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Kupp's 16.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the 49ers are 78.8 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.
- Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.0 yards per game through the air.
- The 49ers have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Titans, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 95 yards.
- Kupp has racked up 366 receiving yards (122.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 balls on 35 targets during his last three games.
Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
103
31.7%
74
1019
10
21
30.9%
Robert Woods
69
21.2%
45
556
4
16
23.5%
Van Jefferson
46
14.2%
27
433
3
8
11.8%
Tyler Higbee
46
14.2%
35
324
2
13
19.1%
