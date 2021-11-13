Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Cooper Kupp ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West rivals square off in Week 10 when Kupp's Los Angeles Rams (7-2) take on the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Odds

Cooper Kupp Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kupp's team-high 1,019 receiving yards (113.2 per game) have come via 74 receptions (103 targets), and he has 10 touchdowns.

So far this season, 31.7% of the 325 passes thrown by his team have gone Kupp's way.

Kupp (21 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 30.9% of his team's 68 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams, who rank second in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.2% of the time while running the ball 41.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 4

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Kupp's 16.7 receiving yards per game in his seven matchups against the 49ers are 78.8 fewer than his over/under for Monday's game.

Kupp has caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 49ers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 223.0 yards per game through the air.

The 49ers have allowed 12 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them sixth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Titans, Kupp was targeted 13 times and recorded 11 catches for 95 yards.

Kupp has racked up 366 receiving yards (122.0 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 28 balls on 35 targets during his last three games.

Kupp's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 103 31.7% 74 1019 10 21 30.9% Robert Woods 69 21.2% 45 556 4 16 23.5% Van Jefferson 46 14.2% 27 433 3 8 11.8% Tyler Higbee 46 14.2% 35 324 2 13 19.1%

