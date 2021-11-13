Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Cordarrelle Patterson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Atlanta vs. Dallas

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patterson has 73 carries for a team-best 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also added 38 catches for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has received 73 of his team's 190 carries this season (38.4%).
  • The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Patterson has averaged -1 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • Patterson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 101.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.
  • Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Patterson rushed nine times for 10 yards.
  • Patterson tacked on six catches for 126 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards on 32 carries (35.0 ypg), with one touchdown.
  • He has added 13 catches for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Cordarrelle Patterson

73

38.4%

278

2

11

39.3%

3.8

Mike Davis

84

44.2%

271

1

12

42.9%

3.2

Matt Ryan

17

8.9%

37

1

5

17.9%

2.2

Wayne Gallman

8

4.2%

33

0

0

0.0%

4.1

