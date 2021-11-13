In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Cordarrelle Patterson for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. This Week 10 matchup sees Patterson's Atlanta Falcons (4-4) hit the field against the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Odds

Cordarrelle Patterson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patterson has 73 carries for a team-best 278 rushing yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also added 38 catches for 459 yards (57.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has received 73 of his team's 190 carries this season (38.4%).

The Falcons, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.5% of the time while running the football 38.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Dallas

Patterson has averaged -1 rushing yards per game in his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 44.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Patterson has not rushed for a touchdown against the Cowboys.

Note: Patterson's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

Patterson will go up against a Cowboys squad that allows 101.0 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 10th-ranked rush defense.

Patterson and the Falcons will face off against the NFL's 10th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (seven).

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Patterson rushed nine times for 10 yards.

Patterson tacked on six catches for 126 yards.

Over his last three games, Patterson has rushed for 105 yards on 32 carries (35.0 ypg), with one touchdown.

He has added 13 catches for 164 yards (54.7 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Patterson's Atlanta Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Cordarrelle Patterson 73 38.4% 278 2 11 39.3% 3.8 Mike Davis 84 44.2% 271 1 12 42.9% 3.2 Matt Ryan 17 8.9% 37 1 5 17.9% 2.2 Wayne Gallman 8 4.2% 33 0 0 0.0% 4.1

