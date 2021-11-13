Corey Davis has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 10 when Davis and the New York Jets (2-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Davis has reeled in 24 balls, with a team-best 349 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and is averaging 43.6 yards per game.

Davis has been the target of 42 of his team's 314 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.

Davis has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.0% passing plays and 35.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

Davis has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Davis, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.

The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Davis did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.

Davis' six targets have resulted in four receptions for 47 yards (15.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Corey Davis 42 13.4% 24 349 4 4 12.9% Michael Carter 39 12.4% 27 263 0 1 3.2% Keelan Cole 24 7.6% 16 257 0 4 12.9% Jamison Crowder 37 11.8% 28 241 1 7 22.6%

