Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New York vs. Buffalo
Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds
Corey Davis Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Davis has reeled in 24 balls, with a team-best 349 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and is averaging 43.6 yards per game.
- Davis has been the target of 42 of his team's 314 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
- Davis has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 65.0% passing plays and 35.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- Davis has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Davis, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Davis did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
- Davis' six targets have resulted in four receptions for 47 yards (15.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.
Davis' New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Corey Davis
42
13.4%
24
349
4
4
12.9%
Michael Carter
39
12.4%
27
263
0
1
3.2%
Keelan Cole
24
7.6%
16
257
0
4
12.9%
Jamison Crowder
37
11.8%
28
241
1
7
22.6%
