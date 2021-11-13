Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Corey Davis Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - New York vs. Buffalo

Author:

Corey Davis has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East rivals hit the field in Week 10 when Davis and the New York Jets (2-6) meet the Buffalo Bills (5-3) at MetLife Stadium.

Corey Davis Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Davis has reeled in 24 balls, with a team-best 349 receiving yards plus four touchdowns. He has been targeted 42 times, and is averaging 43.6 yards per game.
  • Davis has been the target of 42 of his team's 314 passing attempts this season, or 13.4% of the target share.
  • Davis has seen the ball thrown his way four times in the red zone this season, 12.9% of his team's 31 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jets have run 65.0% passing plays and 35.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • Davis has averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Bills, 11.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Davis, in two matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Bills have the NFL's best pass defense this season, yielding 189.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Bills' defense is first in the league, giving up 0.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Davis did not record a catch in last week's game versus the Colts.
  • Davis' six targets have resulted in four receptions for 47 yards (15.7 ypg) and one touchdown over his last three games.

Davis' New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Corey Davis

42

13.4%

24

349

4

4

12.9%

Michael Carter

39

12.4%

27

263

0

1

3.2%

Keelan Cole

24

7.6%

16

257

0

4

12.9%

Jamison Crowder

37

11.8%

28

241

1

7

22.6%

