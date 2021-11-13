D'Andre Swift will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Swift's Detroit Lions (0-8) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-3) at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Swift has piled up 289 yards (36.1 per game) on 90 attempts with three touchdowns.

And he has tacked on 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has received 90 of his team's 183 carries this season (49.2%).

The Lions have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

The Steelers allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Steelers are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Swift carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards.

He added 24 yards on five receptions.

In his last three games, Swift has racked up 38 carries for 99 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.

He's also averaged 54.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 90 49.2% 289 3 15 46.9% 3.2 Jamaal Williams 71 38.8% 312 2 14 43.8% 4.4 Jared Goff 13 7.1% 76 0 2 6.2% 5.8 Calvin Moore 1 0.5% 28 0 0 0.0% 28.0

