Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Detroit vs. Pittsburgh
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Swift has piled up 289 yards (36.1 per game) on 90 attempts with three touchdowns.
- And he has tacked on 47 catches for 415 yards (51.9 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has received 90 of his team's 183 carries this season (49.2%).
- The Lions have thrown the football in 62.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 30th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- The Steelers allow 109.8 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 16th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Steelers are ranked second in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (four).
Recent Performances
- In his Week 8 outing against the Eagles, Swift carried the ball 12 times for 27 yards.
- He added 24 yards on five receptions.
- In his last three games, Swift has racked up 38 carries for 99 yards (33.0 per game) and one touchdown.
- He's also averaged 54.3 receiving yards per game, grabbing 18 passes for 163 yards and one touchdown.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
90
49.2%
289
3
15
46.9%
3.2
Jamaal Williams
71
38.8%
312
2
14
43.8%
4.4
Jared Goff
13
7.1%
76
0
2
6.2%
5.8
Calvin Moore
1
0.5%
28
0
0
0.0%
28.0
