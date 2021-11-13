There will be player prop bets available for D.K. Metcalf ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Metcalf has 39 catches (56 targets), leading his team with 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) plus eight touchdowns.

Metcalf has been the target of 56 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have called a pass in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Metcalf's 59 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.

The Packers are giving up 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Metcalf was targeted six times, totaling 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Metcalf has put up 197 yards over his last three games (65.7 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 18 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.K. Metcalf 56 25.5% 39 580 8 8 40.0% Tyler Lockett 58 26.4% 41 579 3 3 15.0% Freddie Swain 24 10.9% 16 169 2 2 10.0% Gerald Everett 17 7.7% 14 135 1 2 10.0%

