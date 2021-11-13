Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
D.K. Metcalf Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Seattle vs. Green Bay

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for D.K. Metcalf ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. Metcalf's Seattle Seahawks (3-5) and the Green Bay Packers (7-2) meet in Week 10 at Lambeau Field.

D.K. Metcalf Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Metcalf has 39 catches (56 targets), leading his team with 580 receiving yards (72.5 per game) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has been the target of 56 of his team's 220 passing attempts this season, or 25.5% of the target share.
  • With eight targets in the red zone this season, Metcalf has been on the receiving end of 40.0% of his team's 20 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have called a pass in 52.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 21st in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Green Bay

  • Metcalf's 59 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Packers are 11.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Metcalf did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Packers.
  • The Packers are giving up 227.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
  • The Packers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 8 outing against the Jaguars, Metcalf was targeted six times, totaling 43 yards on six receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
  • Metcalf has put up 197 yards over his last three games (65.7 per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 18 targets.

Metcalf's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.K. Metcalf

56

25.5%

39

580

8

8

40.0%

Tyler Lockett

58

26.4%

41

579

3

3

15.0%

Freddie Swain

24

10.9%

16

169

2

2

10.0%

Gerald Everett

17

7.7%

14

135

1

2

10.0%

