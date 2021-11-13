Dak Prescott will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has passed for 2,045 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (177-of-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game).

He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.

The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 6 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In three matchups against the Falcons, Prescott averaged 278 passing yards per game, 23.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Prescott threw a touchdown pass one time over those matchups against the Falcons.

The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Broncos, Prescott had 232 yards while completing 48.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.

Prescott tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.

Prescott has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 ypg), completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 66 22.2% 41 632 4 5 12.8% Amari Cooper 61 20.5% 40 532 5 9 23.1% Dalton Schultz 49 16.5% 37 424 3 4 10.3%

Powered By Data Skrive