Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds
Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Prescott has passed for 2,045 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (177-of-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game).
- He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.
- The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
6
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
6
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In three matchups against the Falcons, Prescott averaged 278 passing yards per game, 23.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Prescott threw a touchdown pass one time over those matchups against the Falcons.
- The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Broncos, Prescott had 232 yards while completing 48.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
- Prescott tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.
- Prescott has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 ypg), completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.
Prescott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
CeeDee Lamb
66
22.2%
41
632
4
5
12.8%
Amari Cooper
61
20.5%
40
532
5
9
23.1%
Dalton Schultz
49
16.5%
37
424
3
4
10.3%
