November 13, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Dallas vs. Atlanta

Dak Prescott will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. This Week 10 matchup sees Prescott's Dallas Cowboys (6-2) take on the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has passed for 2,045 yards while completing 69.4% of his throws (177-of-255), with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions (255.6 yards per game).
  • He has tacked on 86 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 10.8 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys have thrown the football in 55.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 44.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Prescott has attempted 37 of his 255 passes in the red zone, accounting for 47.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

6

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

6

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In three matchups against the Falcons, Prescott averaged 278 passing yards per game, 23.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Prescott threw a touchdown pass one time over those matchups against the Falcons.
  • The 248.8 yards per game the Falcons are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Falcons' defense is 28th in the league, allowing 2.1 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Broncos, Prescott had 232 yards while completing 48.7% of his passes, while throwing two touchdowns with one interception.
  • Prescott tacked on two carries for 16 yards, averaging eight yards per carry in the running game.
  • Prescott has thrown for 677 yards (225.7 ypg), completing 61.1% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions over his last three games.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

66

22.2%

41

632

4

5

12.8%

Amari Cooper

61

20.5%

40

532

5

9

23.1%

Dalton Schultz

49

16.5%

37

424

3

4

10.3%

