It'll be the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in NFL Week 10 action.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Atlanta's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of eight chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.0 points above the 51.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.

Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys put up just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).

Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Cowboys average 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (360.5).

Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 360.5 yards.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Falcons stats and trends

In Atlanta's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.

Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

This year the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).

Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.

The Falcons collect 338.0 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Cowboys give up.

In games that Atlanta picks up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

Dallas is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.

At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in four home games, Dallas has gone over the total three times.

The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).

Away from home, Atlanta has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.

Atlanta has gone over the total in three of four road games this year.

Falcons away games this season average 47.4 total points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

