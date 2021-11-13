Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

It'll be the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) versus the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) in NFL Week 10 action.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cowboys vs. Falcons

Over/under insights

  • Dallas has combined with its opponents to put up more than 54.5 points in five of eight games this season.
  • Atlanta's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of eight chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52, is 2.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 3.0 points above the 51.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • The Cowboys and their opponents score an average of 51.6 points per game, 2.9 fewer than Sunday's total.
  • In 2020, games involving the Falcons have averaged a total of 47.2 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 7-1-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Cowboys are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 8.5 points or more.
  • Dallas' games this year have gone over the point total in 62.5% of its opportunities (five times in eight games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys put up just 2.6 more points per game (30.1) than the Falcons allow (27.5).
  • Dallas is 5-0 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.
  • The Cowboys average 73.8 more yards per game (434.3) than the Falcons give up per outing (360.5).
  • Dallas is 7-0 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 360.5 yards.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over four more times (11 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (7) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Dallas' matchup with the Falcons.
  • In Atlanta's eight games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Falcons are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 8.5 points or more.
  • Atlanta's games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).
  • This year the Falcons put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (21.9) than the Cowboys give up (24.0).
  • Atlanta is 2-3 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team puts up more than 24.0 points.
  • The Falcons collect 338.0 yards per game, 33.5 fewer yards than the 371.5 the Cowboys give up.
  • In games that Atlanta picks up more than 371.5 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • This season the Falcons have 10 turnovers, four fewer than the Cowboys have takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • Dallas is 3-1 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, the Cowboys are winless ATS (0-1) as 8.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in four home games, Dallas has gone over the total three times.
  • The average total in Cowboys home games this season is 51.4 points, 3.1 fewer than this contest's over/under (54.5).
  • Away from home, Atlanta has two wins against the spread and is 3-1 overall.
  • Atlanta has gone over the total in three of four road games this year.
  • Falcons away games this season average 47.4 total points, 7.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.