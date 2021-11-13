Publish date:
Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds
Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Goedert has 27 catches (on 37 targets) for 401 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.
- Goedert has been the target of 13.4% (37 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
- Goedert has accumulated 12 catches for 185 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 61.7 receiving yards.
Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dallas Goedert
37
13.4%
27
401
2
5
13.5%
Devonta Smith
62
22.5%
38
537
2
3
8.1%
Quez Watkins
31
11.2%
22
375
0
4
10.8%
Kenneth Gainwell
31
11.2%
19
164
1
5
13.5%
