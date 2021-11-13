Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dallas Goedert for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take on the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Goedert has 27 catches (on 37 targets) for 401 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.

Goedert has been the target of 13.4% (37 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.

Goedert has accumulated 12 catches for 185 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 61.7 receiving yards.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dallas Goedert 37 13.4% 27 401 2 5 13.5% Devonta Smith 62 22.5% 38 537 2 3 8.1% Quez Watkins 31 11.2% 22 375 0 4 10.8% Kenneth Gainwell 31 11.2% 19 164 1 5 13.5%

