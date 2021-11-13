Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Dallas Goedert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Philadelphia vs. Denver

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Dallas Goedert for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goedert and the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) take on the Denver Broncos (5-4) in Week 10 at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dallas Goedert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Goedert has 27 catches (on 37 targets) for 401 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 44.6 yards per game.
  • Goedert has been the target of 13.4% (37 total) of his team's 276 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Goedert has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 52.6% passing plays and 47.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goedert's matchup with the Broncos.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • The 239.6 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • The Broncos have surrendered 11 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are fourth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Goedert put together a 43-yard performance against the Chargers last week on three catches while being targeted six times.
  • Goedert has accumulated 12 catches for 185 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 18 times and averages 61.7 receiving yards.

Goedert's Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dallas Goedert

37

13.4%

27

401

2

5

13.5%

Devonta Smith

62

22.5%

38

537

2

3

8.1%

Quez Watkins

31

11.2%

22

375

0

4

10.8%

Kenneth Gainwell

31

11.2%

19

164

1

5

13.5%

Powered By Data Skrive