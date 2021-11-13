Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Dalvin Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Minnesota vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Before Dalvin Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cook has taken 115 carries for a team-leading 554 rushing yards (69.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.
  • And he has added 15 catches for 85 yards (10.6 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 218 times this season, and he's carried 115 of those attempts (52.8%).
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cook's matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cook finished with 27 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Cook did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chargers.
  • In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the NFL, conceding 161.6 yards per game.
  • This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook ran for 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).
  • Cook also added 12 yards on three receptions.
  • Cook has 328 yards on 64 carries (109.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Dalvin Cook

115

52.8%

554

2

18

54.5%

4.8

Alexander Mattison

74

33.9%

273

0

11

33.3%

3.7

Kirk Cousins

12

5.5%

76

1

2

6.1%

6.3

C.J. Ham

6

2.8%

34

0

2

6.1%

5.7

