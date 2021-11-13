Before Dalvin Cook hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Cook's Minnesota Vikings (3-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (5-3) square off in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Odds

Dalvin Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cook has taken 115 carries for a team-leading 554 rushing yards (69.3 per game) and scored two touchdowns.

And he has added 15 catches for 85 yards (10.6 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 218 times this season, and he's carried 115 of those attempts (52.8%).

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 58.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cook finished with 27 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Chargers, 62.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Cook did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Chargers.

In terms of defending against the run, the Chargers are 32nd in the NFL, conceding 161.6 yards per game.

This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Ravens, Cook ran for 110 yards on 17 carries (averaging 6.5 yards per carry).

Cook also added 12 yards on three receptions.

Cook has 328 yards on 64 carries (109.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown during his last three games.

Cook's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Dalvin Cook 115 52.8% 554 2 18 54.5% 4.8 Alexander Mattison 74 33.9% 273 0 11 33.3% 3.7 Kirk Cousins 12 5.5% 76 1 2 6.1% 6.3 C.J. Ham 6 2.8% 34 0 2 6.1% 5.7

