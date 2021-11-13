Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Author:

Oddsmakers have installed player props for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West foes take the field in Week 10 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Henderson has racked up a team-high 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 19 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 121, or 51.9%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his four career matchups against the 49ers, Henderson averaged 38.2 rushing yards per game, 30.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
  • Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers allow 131.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the 49ers have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Titans, Henderson carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three outings, Henderson has racked up 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.
  • He has added seven receptions for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Darrell Henderson

121

51.9%

562

5

22

47.8%

4.6

Sony Michel

72

30.9%

271

1

15

32.6%

3.8

Robert Woods

8

3.4%

46

1

2

4.3%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

22

9.4%

37

0

6

13.0%

1.7

