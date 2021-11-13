Publish date:
Darrell Henderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds
Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Henderson has racked up a team-high 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 19 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 121, or 51.9%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.
- The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- In his four career matchups against the 49ers, Henderson averaged 38.2 rushing yards per game, 30.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.
- Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown against the 49ers.
- The 49ers allow 131.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the 49ers have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Titans, Henderson carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per attempt).
- Over his last three outings, Henderson has racked up 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.
- He has added seven receptions for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one TD.
Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Darrell Henderson
121
51.9%
562
5
22
47.8%
4.6
Sony Michel
72
30.9%
271
1
15
32.6%
3.8
Robert Woods
8
3.4%
46
1
2
4.3%
5.8
Matthew Stafford
22
9.4%
37
0
6
13.0%
1.7
