Oddsmakers have installed player props for Darrell Henderson ahead of his next NFL game on Monday at 8:15 PM ET airing on ESPN. NFC West foes take the field in Week 10 when Henderson and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet the San Francisco 49ers (3-5) at Levi's Stadium.

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Odds

Darrell Henderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Henderson has racked up a team-high 562 rushing yards (62.4 per game) and scored five touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 19 catches for 144 yards (16.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 121, or 51.9%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.

The Rams have run 58.2% passing plays and 41.8% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his four career matchups against the 49ers, Henderson averaged 38.2 rushing yards per game, 30.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Monday's game.

Henderson has not rushed for a touchdown against the 49ers.

The 49ers allow 131.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

This year the 49ers have given up 12 rushing TDs. They are ranked 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Titans, Henderson carried the ball 11 times for 55 yards (five yards per attempt).

Over his last three outings, Henderson has racked up 190 yards (63.3 per game) on 40 carries with one touchdown.

He has added seven receptions for 25 yards (8.3 per game) and one TD.

Henderson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Darrell Henderson 121 51.9% 562 5 22 47.8% 4.6 Sony Michel 72 30.9% 271 1 15 32.6% 3.8 Robert Woods 8 3.4% 46 1 2 4.3% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 22 9.4% 37 0 6 13.0% 1.7

