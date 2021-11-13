Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Deebo Samuel before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Samuel's 882 receiving yards (110.3 per game) are a team high. He has 49 catches (81 targets) and four touchdowns.
  • Samuel has been the target of 81 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 31.0% of the target share.
  • Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his four matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 62 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (71.5).
  • Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
  • The Rams have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 63 yards.
  • Samuel has reeled in 18 passes (29 targets) for 334 yards (111.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

81

31.0%

49

882

4

7

25.0%

George Kittle

36

13.8%

25

328

1

1

3.6%

Brandon Aiyuk

31

11.9%

19

230

2

5

17.9%

Mohamed Sanu

24

9.2%

15

177

0

3

10.7%

