There will be player prop bet markets available for Deebo Samuel before he hits the field for NFL action on Monday at 8:15 PM ET live on ESPN. Samuel's San Francisco 49ers (3-5) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) meet in a Week 10 matchup between NFC West opponents at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds

Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Samuel's 882 receiving yards (110.3 per game) are a team high. He has 49 catches (81 targets) and four touchdowns.

Samuel has been the target of 81 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 31.0% of the target share.

Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Samuel's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his four matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 62 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (71.5).

Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Rams have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 63 yards.

Samuel has reeled in 18 passes (29 targets) for 334 yards (111.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.

Samuel's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 81 31.0% 49 882 4 7 25.0% George Kittle 36 13.8% 25 328 1 1 3.6% Brandon Aiyuk 31 11.9% 19 230 2 5 17.9% Mohamed Sanu 24 9.2% 15 177 0 3 10.7%

Powered By Data Skrive