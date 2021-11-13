Publish date:
Deebo Samuel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 10 - San Francisco vs. Los Angeles
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Odds
Deebo Samuel Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Samuel's 882 receiving yards (110.3 per game) are a team high. He has 49 catches (81 targets) and four touchdowns.
- Samuel has been the target of 81 of his team's 261 passing attempts this season, or 31.0% of the target share.
- Samuel (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.0% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The 49ers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 56.0% of the time while running the football 44.0% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- In his four matchups against the Rams, Samuel's 62 receiving yards average is 9.5 less than his over/under for Monday's game (71.5).
- Samuel has caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The 272.3 yards per game the Rams are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Rams have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air (1.1 per game). They are second in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Cardinals, Samuel was targeted nine times and recorded five catches for 63 yards.
- Samuel has reeled in 18 passes (29 targets) for 334 yards (111.3 per game) with one TD in his last three games.
Samuel's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
81
31.0%
49
882
4
7
25.0%
George Kittle
36
13.8%
25
328
1
1
3.6%
Brandon Aiyuk
31
11.9%
19
230
2
5
17.9%
Mohamed Sanu
24
9.2%
15
177
0
3
10.7%
