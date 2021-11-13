Skip to main content
November 13, 2021
Denver Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles NFL Week 10 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Denver Broncos (5-4) will clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

  • Denver's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of nine times.
  • So far this season, 66.7% of Philadelphia's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Broncos games this season is 43.7, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 4.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Denver has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.
  • So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).
  • The Broncos put up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per outing (24.2).
  • When Denver scores more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Broncos average 345.9 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.1 the Eagles give up per matchup.
  • When Denver totals more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).
  • In Philadelphia's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).
  • The Eagles average 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos allow (17.0).
  • When Philadelphia scores more than 17.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.
  • The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos allow.
  • In games that Philadelphia amasses more than 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • This year, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
  • In away games, Philadelphia is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.
  • Away from home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
  • This year, in three of five away games Philadelphia has hit the over.
  • This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

