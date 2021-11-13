The Denver Broncos (5-4) will clash with the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6) in Week 10 of the NFL season.

Odds for Broncos vs. Eagles

Over/under insights

Denver's games this season have gone over 45.5 points three of nine times.

So far this season, 66.7% of Philadelphia's games (6/9) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 45.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46, is 0.5 points more than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 43.7, 1.8 points fewer than Sunday's total of 45.5.

In 2020, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 4.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has five wins against the spread in nine games this season.

So far this season, the Broncos have been installed as favorites by a 2.5-point margin or more five times and are 4-1 ATS in those matchups.

Denver's games this year have gone over the point total two times in nine opportunities (22.2%).

The Broncos put up 20.8 points per game, 3.4 fewer than the Eagles surrender per outing (24.2).

When Denver scores more than 24.2 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Broncos average 345.9 yards per game, only 8.2 fewer than the 354.1 the Eagles give up per matchup.

When Denver totals more than 354.1 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Eagles have forced (8).

Eagles stats and trends

In Philadelphia's nine games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Eagles are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 2.5 points or more this season.

Philadelphia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of nine opportunities (55.6%).

The Eagles average 8.2 more points per game (25.2) than the Broncos allow (17.0).

When Philadelphia scores more than 17.0 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 3-5 overall.

The Eagles rack up 346.1 yards per game, 24.3 more yards than the 321.8 the Broncos allow.

In games that Philadelphia amasses more than 321.8 yards, the team is 2-5 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

The Eagles have turned the ball over seven times, three fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Denver has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more at home.

This year, in four home games, Denver has hit the over once.

The average total in Broncos home games this season is 43.9 points, 1.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

In away games, Philadelphia is 3-2 overall and 3-2 against the spread.

Away from home, the Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This year, in three of five away games Philadelphia has hit the over.

This season, Eagles away games average 48.7 points, 3.2 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

